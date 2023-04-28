The first round of the AHSAA state soccer playoffs for Classes 1A-3A, 4A, 5A and 7A begins Monday, May 1. The Class 6A opening round started Thursday and concludes Saturday.
The Geraldine Bulldogs qualified for the boys 1A-3A bracket in their inaugural season. Chris Self serves as head coach and Robert Hullett as assistant coach for the Bulldogs, who travel to No. 1 Tanner for their first postseason match.
Geraldine finished 8-2 in Area 7. The Bulldogs beat Danville 5-1 and 4-2; Sylvania 4-2 and 4-0; St. Bernard 4-1 and 3-2; and J.B. Pennington 3-0 and 6-0 in regular-season Area 7 matchups. They lost to No. 5 Susan Moore 2-1 and 4-1.
In Class 5A boys, Guntersville is ranked No. 1 and Boaz is No. 5 entering the postseason. The Pirates face No. 6 Russellville in the opening round.
In 5A girls, Guntersville carries a No. 6 ranking into the state playoffs.
CLASS 5A GIRLS
North bracket
Area 8 runner-up Russellville (9-6-0) at Area 7 winner Guntersville (14-5-1), Monday, May 1, 5:30 p.m.
Area 7 runner-up Arab (9-6-0) at Area 8 winner East Limestone (18-2-0), Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.
Area 6 runner-up Southside-Gadsden (11-12-1) at Area 5 winner John Carroll Catholic (12-8-3), Tuesday, May 2, 5:30 p.m.
Area 5 runner-up Moody (4-8-0) at Area 6 winner Springville (15-2-0), Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5A BOYS
North bracket
Area 8 runner-up Brewer (14-7-1) at Area 7 winner Guntersville (21-3-1), Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.
Area 7 runner-up Boaz (15-6-0) at Area 8 winner Russellville (14-2-1), Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.
Area 6 runner-up Springville (13-6-0) at Area 5 winner John Carroll Catholic (16-7-3), Tuesday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.
Area 5 runner-up Leeds at Area 6 winner Southside-Gadsden, Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.
CLASS 1A-3A BOYS
North bracket
Area 8 runner-up Elkmont (15-5-1) at Area 7 winner Susan Moore (14-4-3), Tuesday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.
Area 7 runner-up Geraldine (8-10-0) at Area 8 winner Tanner (18-4-1), Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m.
Area 6 runner-up Donoho (15-5-1) at Area 5 winner Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-9-1), Tuesday, May 2, 5 p.m.
Area 5 runner-up Tarrant (11-2-1) at Area 6 winner Collinsville (15-3-4), Monday, May 1, 7 p.m.
