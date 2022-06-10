This is a faith opinion column.
Yes, I love Jesus, and yes, I see and know God in and through Jesus. But: how do I know Jesus today, 2,000 years after he walked the earth as you and I do? How do I know God the Creator who was and is and is to come? I suspect that I am not the only person who, from time to time, has questions, and sometimes even doubts, that I can ever really and truly know God. The Gospel, of course, is always Good News, but as I write today, on the Eve of the Feast of Pentecost, we humans, who live and move and have our being on this Earth have a reminder of how God is present and how we can know God, even as we are bound to the Earth.
Fifty days after the resurrection, the people of Jerusalem, including some of the disciples, were not quite sure how to continue in the presence of the God the people of Israel had know since before God appeared to Moses in the form of a burning bush on Mount Sinai. We read in Acts 22, volume two of St. Luke’s writings, that, on what become Pentecost, the people of Jerusalem were going about life as usual. They were shopping and cooking, tending sheep and the garden, selling and trading, marrying, and giving in marriage. In short, they, like we, were living life as it was set before them.
And suddenly… “from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and a tongue rested on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability.
Now there were devout Jews from every nation under heaven living in Jerusalem. And at this sound the crowd gathered and was bewildered, because each one heard them speaking in the native language of each.” (Acts 2)
There were Jews in Jerusalem from all over the world, and they heard the disciples of Jesus proclaiming the “Marvelous Acts of God,” in their own language, even though all the disciples were Galileans.
Luke continues, "All were amazed and perplexed, saying to one another, "What does this mean?" But others sneered and said, "They are filled with new wine." Isn’t this how we humans often react? Some are amazed, others are perplexed, and some just assume the disciples are all drunk. Thank God for good ole Peter, who proclaimed:
“Indeed, these are not drunk, as you suppose, for it is only nine o'clock in the morning. No, this is what was spoken through the prophet Joel:
“In the last days it will be, God declares, that I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams. Even upon my slaves, both men and women, in those days I will pour out my Spirit; and they shall prophesy.
Like the disciples and the people in Jerusalem on the Day of Pentecost, we will be touched and filled with the Holy Spirit. We will hear of the marvelous acts of God, and as Jesus tells us in John Chapter 18:8-27, “we will do what Jesus did, and even greater works then he, because He has gone to the Father and God the creator has sent us the Holy Spirit to lead us and guide us into all truth. So, in the year of our Lord 2022 we can know God because God sent to us the Holy Spirit, “the Advocate” the “Holy Comforter,” to lead us and guide us into all truth.
Almighty God, on this day you opened the way of eternal life to every race and nation by the promised gift of your Holy Spirit: Shed abroad this gift throughout the world by the preaching of the Gospel, that it may reach to the ends of the earth; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
