CROSSVILLE — The Arab Knights remained unbeaten in Class 5A Region 7 play with a 48-7 victory over Crossville on Friday night at Crossville Memorial Stadium.
Arab improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the region standings, where it sits alone in first place thanks to Scottsboro’s upset of Guntersville. Crossville fell to 0-7, 0-4.
The Knights led 7-0 after the first quarter. They pulled away behind a 28-point second quarter that featured Drew Puccio touchdown passes of 26 and 41 yards to Brody McCain, along with TD runs of 4 and 60 yards by Drake Franklin.
Arab stretched its lead to 41-0 on Puccio’s 84-yard TD pass to Spencer Strickland with 10:58 left in the third quarter.
Crossville collected its touchdown on Steven Juan’s 11-yard run with 5:48 remaining in the fourth period. Cristian Rodriguez kicked the extra point.
Juan rushed for 97 yards in the second half and finished with 125 for the Lions.
Arab added a fourth-quarter TD on Logan Alldredge’s 1-yard run with 2:10 left.
Puccio finished 9-of-10 passing for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Strickland caught three for 122 yards and two scores. Franklin had 10 rushes for 138 yards.
Crossville plays host to Douglas in a Region 7 matchup Oct. 7.
