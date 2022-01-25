Boaz leaders agreed to give economic incentives to the developers of the Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries during a meeting Monday night.
City Councilmen agreed to grant a rebate of a sum equal to 1.5 % of the city’s 3 % sales tax for a period of five years from the opening date or until a total of $150,000 has been paid to the developer, whichever comes first.
“Giving incentives to developers is something the city has done for years,” said Councilman Mike Matthews.
“We treat all businesses the same. We hope it helps get a business on its feet and entices other businesses to locate in Boaz.”
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries will open a new location at 1117 U.S. 431 across from Chevrolet of Boaz and is expected to employ about 70 workers by year’s end.
A public hearing was held earlier in the meeting but no one from the public spoke for or against the incentive proposal.
Hwy 55 currently has 110 locations across the country, primarily in the South.
Known for their fresh – never frozen – burgers, premium sliced cheesesteaks and creamy frozen custard made in-house, the restaurant features an extensive menu filled with classic sandwiches, platters, salads and more.
Since 1991, Hwy 55 has been cooking up burgers and premium sliced cheesesteaks in its communities, primarily in North Carolina.
The restaurant will be about 2,500 square feet with a double drive-thru.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Learned the city’s Senior Center will remain open for now despite a rise in Covid cases.
Senior Center Director Susan Duvall said TARCOG officials have left the decision of closing to center directors across the county. She said “large crowds” continue to come to the Boaz center for lunches and social events.
“We just pray every day,” she said. “We have been sanitizing as much as possible, limiting contamination points as we can and asking patrons to use hand sanitizer often.
“If we have to go back to wearing masks all day every day, that’s what we will do to stay open.”
She said an average of 40 to 60 patrons attend the center daily for hot lunches, games and exercise classes.
• Awarded a bid for a Cat TH408D Telehandler including pallet forks to Thompson Tractor Co., for $126,000.
• Approved paying accounts payable vouchers totalling $181,895. All vouchers are posted at City Hall for public inspection.
