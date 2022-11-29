GERALDINE, Ala. — The Douglas varsity basketball program completed play in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout by knocking off host Geraldine on Nov. 23.
VARSITY BOYS
Douglas 64, Geraldine 55
The Eagles (6-1) won a hard-fought game against the Bulldogs.
After a quarter, the teams were tied 12-12. Douglas pulled in front 26-23 at intermission and led 43-39 at the final rest stop.
The Eagles converted 12-of-16 free throws in the fourth period, including 4-of-4 by both Eli Teal and Cooper Butler.
Jaylen Spain’s 20 points paced three Eagles in double figures. Butler closed with 14 and Teal with 13.
Dakota Stewart got eight points, Logan Puckett six, Jackson Sims two and Brody Campbell one.
Geraldine also saw a trio of players reach double figures, topped by Redick Smith’s 15 points. Connor Johnson tossed in 14 and Jaxon Colvin 12.
Smith had three assists and two steals, and Johnson dished out two assists. Colvin collected eight rebounds and three assists.
Lucas Bryant contributed nine points, Brock Gilbert three and Caleb Hall two.
VARSITY GIRLS
Douglas 52, Geraldine 34
The Lady Eagles sank 10 3-pointers in their win over Geraldine, led by Chloe Avans and Tori Rojek with three each.
Douglas (6-1) was in front 10-4, 27-16 and 33-25 at the quarter breaks. The Lady Eagles outscored GHS 19-9 in the fourth quarter, hitting four treys.
Rojek’s 14 points led the Lady Eagles’ attack. Madison Franklin and Avans contributed nine each.
Mallory Ackles scored seven, Crimson Sanders four and Sydnie Sanders, Juliana Allen and Maddie Hayes all three.
Hallie Burns’ 14 points paced Geraldine. Jaleece Edwards, Sara Smith and Kaleigh Butler all scored five. Kaley Brock netted three and Angelina Varela two.
