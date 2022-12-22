GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County Drug Task Force agents arrested a Guntersville woman for drug trafficking.
Drug Task Force Commander John Siggers said agents and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officers executed a search warrant at the home of Kirah Justae Havis, at 4816 Alabama 69, in Guntersville on Dec. 19.
During the search, approximately 71 grams of cocaine, a handgun and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia was recovered, Siggers said.
Havis was charged with trafficking cocaine, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and being a person prohibited to possess a firearm.
She is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
