Wall décor manufacturers Paragon and sister company Propac Images based in Albertville, AL have officially merged, providing more purchasing opportunities for their 8,000 wholesale customers across the globe. The company customer base includes furniture and home accessory stores, e-commerce retailers, residential interior designers, and design firms/builders for single and multi-family housing. On the commercial design side, account types include assisted living and senior care facilities, hotels and resorts, along with medical complexes and office buildings.
Paragon is an industry leader in the wall décor category of decorative accessories and offers a wide range of upscale framed art, canvas, mirrors, and wall objects. Paragon has been honored by industry peers as a six-time ARTS Award winner and is the only Accessory Resource Team Hall of Fame inductee in the wall décor category. Propac Images started in 1990 as a division of Paragon manufacturing smaller framed art pieces utilizing the scrap materials from Paragon’s larger items. In 1991, Propac was incorporated as a new entity and moved into its own building and began expanding their value priced line of art products.
Paragon was founded in 1975 by Wendell and Bonnie Glassco. They were joined by the second generation of Lendell Glassco, Malanta Knowles, and Vince Glassco in the 1980’s and the three siblings own and lead the business today. Jordan Glassco-Smith and Colby Glassco are third generation family members working in the business full time continuing the legacy.
Paragon and Propac have always shared trade-only permanent showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, High Point, NC, and Las Vegas while operating the businesses independently from separate factories. Customers will now be able to order both Paragon and Propac items on the same order with all products shipping together making it more cost effective to purchase a mix of products from both brands.
“This merger brings us full circle to operating as one company again. Our family is proud to have managed the businesses successfully for almost 50 years. We are thankful to God for many blessings and appreciate the hundreds of employees through the decades that have worked to make our company a model of excellence as the name Paragon implies.” says Co-President Lendell Glassco.
With the merger, all 90 employees, office operations, and manufacturing will be in the Paragon facility on Paragon Drive with the Propac building on Wagner Drive used for storage of raw materials. The combined facilities contain 220,000 square feet and employees produce more than 750 pieces of artwork daily. “With the Propac production operations and staff moving to the Paragon facility we are expecting to streamline in many aspects and increase our production efficiencies,” said Co-President Vince Glassco. “We are excited at the possibilities that go along with becoming one company from both a technological and manufacturing standpoint.”
Paragon offers 4,500 stylish and on-trend items to their customers and manufactures 95% of their product offering domestically with materials sourced from the United States and abroad. “I am excited about all the design possibilities, with the ability to build product collections across both brands” said Malanta Glassco-Knowles, Vice President of Marketing and Design. “Designers from both companies will be working together creating products that resonate in the constantly evolving world of home fashion”. While the company only sells in a business-to-business model, you may view the creative wall décor products on the company website at www.paragonpg.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram.
Innovation, value, and exceptional customer service is how the company has grown its business through the years. The synergies gained from this merger will only enhance opportunities for Paragon to be a premiere supplier to customers and the company to be an asset here in Marshall County for years to come.
