This is an opinion article.
When Taylor Beck launched his second stint as editor of The Reporter, he decided to move into the sports editor’s office.
While clearing the office of newspapers, photos, memorabilia and other items left behind by former sports editor Ron Balaskovitz and me, Taylor discovered what I consider a treasure — The Reporter’s Football 1980, a 32-page tab featuring previews of local teams and stories on then-Florida coach Charley Pell, North Alabama offensive lineman Hamp Moore and New England offensive lineman John Hannah, a trio of former Albertville Aggies.
The late Coach Pell and John are now members of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and John is also enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Hamp, John and Coach Pell are also inductees of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame.
The Football 1980 cover featured the head coaches of Albertville, Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Geraldine and Sardis. Sadly, four of those legendary coaches are no longer with us — Albertville’s Vernon Wells, Boaz’s John Beck, Crossville’s Jim May and Douglas’ John Allen.
Gary Carlyle was Geraldine’s head coach, and Jerry Don Sims served as Sardis’ head coach 42 years ago.
Coach Wells served two tenures as the Aggies’ head coach, and he remains the winningest coach in school history.
I had never met Coach Wells until I interviewed him at his home for a story about his induction into the Alabama High School Hall of Fame in 1994. I remember he shared some terrific quotes and stories with me that afternoon, and I was honored to have a chance to meet him and write about him.
John Beck became my friend, mentor and encourager after I came to work for The Reporter in 1988. I can see his smile and hear his laughter right now. He was so good to me, and I’m thankful for the friendship we shared.
On a few occasions, I got so caught up listening to Coach Beck tell stories that I lost track of time and assignments I should’ve been working on, but I don’t regret it.
John Allen and I weren’t related, but we tried our best to connect our two Allen family trees. Coach Allen treated me like a son, and I’m certain he treated the men who played for him the same way.
Coach Allen was a picture of what a teacher, coach and administrator should be, because he had a servant’s heart. He was the No. 1 supporter of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame, which enshrined him in the class of 2005.
Jim May was the coach I knew best while growing up. He was my PE teacher when I was a Crossville seventh-grader, and he was tough but fair. He spent eight seasons (1973-80) as the Lions’ head coach, posting a 49-33 record.
In 1974, he guided the program to its first state playoff berth. The Lions suffered a heartbreaking 13-12 overtime loss to Lauderdale County in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs, in an era when Alabama had only four classifications. Lauderdale County went on to win the state title.
Coach May’s last season at CHS was 1980, when his team earned a 7-3 record. I know all those men who were seniors that year —Harold Hunt, David Scott, Dr. Alan Calhoun, Randy Edmondson, Ladon Haygood, Jeff Masters, Alan Peppers, Mike Keys, Jimmy Williamson, Ronald Holliday, Steven Dickie, Mark Milwee and my neighbor, Danny Satterfield.
Those glory days will pass you by in the wink of a young girl’s eye, according to Bruce Springsteen. I’ve learned that’s true, but I’m thankful the memories of those days never fade.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
