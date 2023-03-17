Head coach Andrew Kinney and his Albertville varsity baseball team will play four games in the Gulf Shores Classic II spring break tournament next week.
The Aggies’ schedule at the beach is:
Monday, March 20, vs. Jasper, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, March 20, vs. Springdale, Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21, vs. Danville, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, March 22, vs. Marion, Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Albertville 14,
Madison County 6
Hayden Howard, Gavin Jones and Jace Golden each belted a homer for the Aggies in a March 11 triumph at Gurley. Howard, Halen Painter and Reece Knight all slugged a double, as six of Albertville’s nine hits went for extra bases.
Howard and Jones both finished with four RBIs, and Golden and Knight drove in two each. Howard paced the Aggies with three runs while Painter and Golden scored two apiece.
Albertville used four pitchers — Trenton Croghan, Conner Lowery, Painter and Jake Killion.
Albertville 16,
DAR 4
The Aggies pounded 17 hits in a six-inning rout of the Patriots on March 11.
Albertville put together four-run innings in the second and sixth, and Kinney’s squad erupted for six runs in the third.
Painter slugged a pair of homers. Jones tripled, and Luke Powell, Jones, Keigan Bryan and Painter all stroked a double.
Painter closed with four hits, four runs and seven RBIs. Powell was 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Jones had three hits and two RBIs, and Conner Lewis contributed two hits.
Lowery, Bryan and Knight scored two runs apiece.
Seth Ennis was the winning pitcher in relief. He threw three hitless innings with five strikeouts and five walks.
Jadyn Heflin, Jones and Golden also pitched for the Aggies.
