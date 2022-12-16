PISGAH, Ala. — The Geraldine Bulldogs won a thriller at Pisgah on Tuesday, Dec. 13, edging the Eagles 53-51 on Jayse Cook’s basket with less than a minute left in the game.
In a back-and-forth game, Pisgah (4-3) led 11-4 in the first quarter before Geraldine (6-5) closed the period with a 13-2 run to go up 17-13.
Trailing 35-29 at halftime, Pisgah used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to seize the momentum. The Eagles held Geraldine scoreless for 4:49 while outscoring the Bulldogs 16-5 in the quarter to carry a 45-40 lead into the final period.
Geraldine’s largest fourth-quarter deficit was seven. The Bulldogs rallied and took a 51-49 lead on Jaxon Colvin’s three-point play with 1:57 remaining, but Pisgah tied it 51-all on Jakob Kirby’s bucket with 1:22 remaining.
Cook then got the game-winning putback with 59 seconds left after Connor Johnson missed a driving layup attempt.
Pisgah missed a shot on its ensuing possession, but Geraldine gave the Eagles a chance to tie by missing the front end of three one-and-ones. On Pisgah’s last possession, Geraldine’s Lucas Bryant got a piece of Luke Gilbert’s jumper in the lane, and Pisgah missed a tip-in off the shot just before the buzzer sounded.
“We didn’t play well offensively in the third quarter, but we kept battling,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said.
“We played good enough on the defensive end in the second half to give ourselves a chance, and then made a big stop at the end of the game to secure the win.”
Colvin topped Geraldine with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds. Johnson closed with 15 points, three boards and two assists.
Pisgah’s Kirby poured in a game-best 29 points. Gilbert netted 14.
