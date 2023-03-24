The Boaz High School Marching Pirates are more than a year away from the opportunity of a lifetime – a trip to Normandy, to participate in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing.
Band members are a long way from the trip calendar-wise, and Assistant Band Director Lauren Roszell said they are a long way out in terms of meeting fundraising goals for the trip.
Roszell said the exact cost of the trip has not been determined; it won’t be definite until the cost of plane tickets is known, but it’s estimated at $5,000 per person.
That’s the dollars and cents estimate of the cost, but Roszell and Band Director Alex Stephenson know that the value of the trip is beyond measure.
The band will spend a few days in Normandy and have three performances: at the American Cemetery at Brittany, where they will play “Hope for the Future” with other bands that received an invitation to participate; a performance at the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach; and a parade through the town of Sainte-Mère-Eglise.
“I’m a big fan of history, especially World War II history,” Roszell said. She said the band members are learning a lot about the events that will be marked in June 2024, so that they will understand the impact of what happened at the sites they will visit.
Sainte-Mère-Eglise, she said, is a small town like Boaz, and it was the first town liberated by the Allied forces after the landing at Omaha Beach.
Its annual parade marking the anniversary brings veterans, in uniform, wearing their medals, Roszell said. Now, with the 80th anniversary, there are fewer veterans still living to participate, and some of those who remain may not be able to travel.
Sainte-Mère-Eglise, however, continues to celebrate its liberation, she explained. “There was a paratrooper – John Steele – who was stranded on the church roof for hours,” Roszell said. During commemorations the city has a figure on the roof, parachute draped over the steeple, to represent Steele. He was captured by the Germans and was a prisoner of war till his escape.
“They really embrace this part of their history,” she said of the townspeople. “Our kids are learning about just how important this event is, about how significant” the actions taken almost 80 years ago were in world history, Roszell said.
The goal for BHS is for as many band students as possible to make the trip to France.
Fundraisers have been held and more are planned throughout the coming months to try to offset the cost of the trip as much as possible, she said. To go to France, students will be responsible for the cost of the trip that is not met by fundraising efforts.
Two of those fundraising efforts are going on now. Through March 28, the band is taking reservations to “Egg My Yard.” Roszell said students will play Easter Bunny April 7 and April 8 to hide eggs in a purchaser’s yard, along with a note from the bunny, so children can awaken to a ready-made egg hunt. Students can deliver to Boaz, Albertville, Horton and Douglas. The cost is $25 for 30 stuffed eggs (non-food treats can be selected), 50 eggs for $45, and 75 eggs for $60.
For more information or to order an egging, email boazbandboosters@gmail.com.
The band is selling sponsor signs, too. For $25, those who want to help the band can buy a sign to go in their yard, their business – anywhere they like.
“I’ve told the kids I want to see a sign in every yard,” Roszell said, and that can include yards beyond the Boaz City limits.
More fundraisers will be coming, she said, including spirit nights and a Winter Wonderland event planned for December.
Early vendor applications are being taken now for the production, planned for Dec. 2. To learn more, email winterwonderlandexpo@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.