BOAZ – The top-seed Guntersville girls withstood an early defensive push from upset-minded Douglas, then used defense to ignite the offense in the second quarter, eventually rolling to a 61-28 victory and a spot on tonight’s Marshall County Tournament championship game.
The Wildcats picked up their 20th victory of the season with the win, and saw three players finish in double-figures in the victory, their second-straight 33-point win of the tournament after downing Asbury in the opening round.
“The message was just keep grinding on defense,” Guntersville coach Kenny Hill said following the win. “You keep playing defense, and it’s going to generate your offense. We made some shots there in the second quarter, but when you’re playing hard on defense the shots start to fall. I think the key was the defense turning it up a little more.”
Out of the gates, Douglas keyed on Guntersville post player Tazi Harris, determined to not let her take control early, and the plan worked in the early going, keeping the Eagles within striking distance at 12-8 after one, but a quarter that saw sharpshooter Olivia Vandergriff start to heat up late.
As the second quarter got underway, Guntersville turned up the pressure on the Douglas ballcarriers, trapping and double teaming the Eagles as they crossed the half-court line, leading to a number of intercepted passes or steals by the Wildcats.
That defense allowed Guntersville to up the tempo, and led to easy baskets on the other end as the Wildcats dominated the frame with a 21-4 advantage and a 33-12 halftime lead.
During the first half, Vandergriff scored 14 of her game-high 19 points.
“Speeding them up and making them think, and then almost allowing them to get to a certain spot before applying pressure,” Hill said of the second. “Then once you apply the pressure, almost any pass is a 50-50 ball. Forcing them into thinking and making mistakes, that led to some transition buckets and timeouts. Applying that pressure was key.”
The pressure leading to offense continued into the third quarter with the Wildcats again posting a 21-point period, this time led by Lainie Phillips, who scored nine of her 13 points in the third, helping the lead swell to 34.
Kendall Teal added 11 points for the Wildcats, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers in the win, while Ivey Marsh chipped in with eight.
Douglas sees its hopes of a County title dashed in the semifinal round after downing DAR in the opening round, and were paced by Tori Rojek’s 10 points, only Eagle in double figures.’
Guntersville now awaits the winner of Friday night’s semifinal between Albertville and Arab, teams that Guntersville is no stranger to this season.
“We’ve played both teams so we’re very familiar with both teams,” Hill added. “We kind of know what to expect, and they run similar defenses, so it’s less about the preparation and more about the energy, drive, and passion you play with. And then you have to hit shots. In this generation of basketball it’s about shot making.”
The Wildcats are 1-1 against Albertville with each team winning on their home floor, while the ‘Cats took down Arab in their only meeting this season by 15.
Saturday night’s girl’s championship game is slated for a 5 p.m. tip.
