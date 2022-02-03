This is an opinion column.
Water is the most common substance found on earth. It is essential for all forms of life and probably the biggest thing we take for granted in our society today. It’s so easy to turn on the faucet and out it comes….it’s always there for us whenever we need it. While most of us pay per gallon for what we use to our local water board, many depend on water wells for their daily H2O.
It is estimated that more than 43 million people, about 15 percent of the U.S. population, rely on private wells as their source of drinking water. The underground water that flows into these wells comes from rain that soaks into the ground and slowly moves down into an area of soil and rock. This water is generally very pure because it is naturally filtered and free of chemicals.
Well drilling companies are on the rise these past few years because it is predicted that within 50 years, many regions in the United States will see water supplies reduced by a third of their current size while demand continues to increase.
Several years ago, I was fortunate enough to become acquainted with one of the most prominent well drillers in this area…J.C. Smith of the Painter community in DeKalb County. I met him in 2004 when I bought a small gas station near his home. He was 81 years old and nearly blind, but his memory was still 20/20 and razor sharp.
Smith loved to talk about his lifelong profession and I enjoyed listening to his tales. He told me he had drilled at least 570 wells in his lifetime including the one he drilled in 1960 at his home place which was still providing fresh water for his family at the time.
He told me that he got his start in the spring of 1955 when he met up with an old friend who was drilling a well near the intersection of highways 431 and 75 in Albertville. Smith had spent his life farming, but watching his friend use the digging equipment, he suddenly decided on a career change. The other man welcomed the help and showed him hands on how to use the large digging apparatus.
Smith caught on quickly to the technique and the two struck up a deal to drill wells for the public and split the money. They “drilled on the halves” for several years until Smith decided to purchase his own equipment and strike out on his own. He told me he paid $3,200 for his first well drill and in the mid 1960s that sure was a lot of money. He said he later bought a new and improved drill in the 1970s that cost less than the original one he had… it was only $2,700, he recalled.
Although he never advertised, word of mouth provided lots of work for him over the years. He told me he drilled mostly around DeKalb County, but sometimes traveled as far as Rome, Georgia to dig a well.
In the beginning, he charged $2 a foot and the last well he drilled over thirty years later he billed at $8 a foot. He told me that he had found water at as little as 35 feet deep, but once had to go a little over 500 foot before getting his feet wet. He recalled that only twice in his career had he ever failed a landowner who commissioned him to search for water.
Smith continued drilling wells into the early 1990s, but was finally forced to retire when a severe eye disease took away most of his sight. The 500+ wells he drilled in his lifetime not only provided a steady income for his family, but apparently pumped a fountain of youth into his soul. He passed away in 2014 at the ripe old age of 90. Right up until his passing, he was still drinking from the well in his backyard and was still sharing his memories about all the water he provided for people on this mountain.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
