Tuesday night was a big night for the Boaz and Douglas basketball teams, with three of the four varsity teams looking to move to 2-0 in Area play.
In the end, the two schools earned a split, with the Boaz girls holding off a Douglas fourth quarter rally for a 45-37 win, followed by the Douglas boys overcoming a slow start to earn a 58-44 victory.
The the girls game that opened the night, the Pirates controlled play from the opening tip behind tough defense, utilizing a trap that forced a number of early Douglas turnovers.
The Pirates built a 13-4 lead after one, then swell to 12 heading into the halftime break, 25-13. Out of the break, the Pirates continued to keep the Eagles at distance, eventually taking an 11-point lead into the fourth.
But in the fourth, Douglas began its push, with Tori Rojek hitting a pair of 3-pointers for the Eagles that trimmed the Boaz lead down to four inside of two minutes to go, but the Pirates were able to keep the Eagles off the board the rest of the way, while adding four free throws down the stretch secure the win.
Emma Smith paced Boaz with a game-high 13 points in the win, while Amylia Langley added eight. The Pirates saw nine different players score in the win.
Rojek paced the visiting Eagles with with 12 points, while Mallory Ackles netted eight.
With the win, the Pirates climb to 4-6 on the season, but take control of 5A Area 13 with a 2-0 start, while Douglas drops to 1-5 on the year and 0-2 in area play.
In the boys game that followed, Boaz looked to cap a varsity sweep, and got off to a strong start, but over the final three quarters, it was all Eagles.
The Boaz defense controlled the first quarter, helping the Pirates to a 16-6 lead after one that was capped by an RJ Hampton dunk along with 10 points from Gael Vazquez. Vazquez finished with 15 points to lead the Pirates, while Carson Jones added 14.
But after the first quarter break, the Eagles found their stroke on offense thanks to Raygan Edmondson, Dakota Stewart, and Yael Lucas. Edmondson scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the second as the Eagles used a 19-5 edge in the period to take a 25-21 lead into halftime.
After halftime, the Eagles stretched the lead to 10 following the third quarter, then erupted for 20 in the fourth to put the game away. Lucas scored six in the fourth on his way to 14 points, while Stewart scored all 11 of his points after the halftime break to help secure the win.
Douglas climbs to 6-1 on the season, and sits alone atop the area with a 2-0 mark, while the Pirates drop to 3-6 on the season, 1-1 in the area.
Douglas returns to the court Friday with a home doubleheader against Crossville to conclude the first batch of area games, while Boaz closes out its first set of area games on Friday at home against Sardis.
BOYS: Gadsden City 64, Albertville 53
A big first half was the key for host Gadsden City, as the host Titans used a strong second quarter to build a double-digit lead they would not relinquish in a non-area 7A matchup Tuesday night.
The Titans led 14-8 after one, then in the second outscore the Aggies by a 17-9 margin to take a 14-point lead into the break.
Albertville found its offense in the third, scoring 15, but the Titans had an answer, putting up 16 to make it a 15-point lead going to the fourth, where the hosts salted the game away by going 7 of 9 at the foul line.
Albertville were paced by Isaac Henderson's 13 points in defeat, with Xavier Havis chipping in eight. 11 different Aggies scored in the game.
Host Gadsden City were led by Austin Rigby and Dy'lan Swayer, each with 10 points.
Albertville falls to 5-5 on the season, and will play on the road Friday night against Etowah.
BOYS: Sardis 52, Crossville 31
Sardis picked up its first area win Tuesday night, shutting down Crossville in the opening half on the way to a 21-point win.
Sardis controlled play early with an 11-5 edge after one, then took control in the second by outscoring Crossville 16-7, giving them a 27-12 halftime lead. A five-point edge in the third put the game out of reach.
Jamarius Anderson led the way for Sardis with 11 points, one of three players in double figures, along with Carson Gillilan and Eli Ford who each scored 10, and Eli Morton chipping in with nine.
Kaejuan Hatley paced Crossville with a game-high 16 points in defeat.
Sardis climbs to 6-2 on the year and 1-1 in 5A Area 13 play, while Crossville drops to 0-12 on the season, and 0-2 in area games.
GIRLS: Geraldine 44, Collinsville 41
Behind a big second quarter, Geraldine found a way to pull out its fourth win of the year by four points or less, and giving them a 2-0 start in area play.
Trailing 8-6 after one, the Bulldogs found their offensive stroke in the second, erupting for 22 points to take a 28-21 edge into halftime.
Out of the Break, Collinsville trimmed the lead to five, then three before the Bulldogs held on to notch their seventh win.
Gracey Johnson had a big game for the Bulldogs, scoring 21 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and swiping four steals, while Chloe Murdock added seven points.
The Bulldogs improve to 7-2 on the year, and sit atop 3A Area 12 at 2-0. The Bulldogs wrap up the first set of area games on Friday with a home contest against Hokes Bluff.
BOYS: Guntersville 66, Fairview 45
Behind a trio of players in double figures, the Guntersville Wildcats rolled past host Fairview by 21 in the area opener for both schools.
Guntersville got bit games from the experienced trio of Brando Fussell, Cooper Davidson, and post player Curt Blanchard to pick up their third-straight win.
Fussell led the way with a game-high 19 in the win, while Davidson and Blanchard were right behind, each scoring 16 for the Wildcats.
The win puts Guntersville at 6-3 on the year, and 1-0 in area play. The Wildcats continue area play on Friday with a home game against Brewer.
BOYS: Geraldine 72, Collinsville 58
Host Geraldine blitzed the visiting Panthers from the start, helping the Bulldogs improve to 2-0 in area play behind three players in double figures.
Geraldine came out firing on all cylinders, scoring 27 points in the opening quarter to lead by 16, then stretched the lead to 23 at the halftime break after scoring 23 in the second quarter, then coasting the rest of the way.
"We started well with our defensive pressure and that led to some easy buckets, which opened up our outside game," Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said. "We are trying to get better each game and not be content with where we're at."
Colton Lusher led all scorers with 27 points, adding five rebounds and five steals in the win, while Lucas Bryant netted 15, and Connor Johnson 13 in the victory. Jaxon Colvin snagged a game-high 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Collinsville were paced by Alex Garcia who scored 26 in defeat, with teammate Dawson Cothran adding 18.
Geraldine improves to 5-2 on the year, 2-0 in area games, and continues area play Friday night at home against Hokes Bluff.
FINAL SCORES (Stats not available)
BOYS
Sylvania 62, Fyffe 40
Asbury 56, Crossville 44 (Monday)
GIRLS
Sylvania 67, Fyffe 64
Sardis 53, Crossville 19
Fairivew 49, Guntersville 48 (OT)
Gadsden City 39, Albertville 36
Asbury 43, Crossville 30 (Monday)
