Albertville city officials, the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, employees and others gathered last week to cut the ribbon for TriGreen Equipment, located at 5660 U.S. 431, and the newly opened business will host a two-day Open House this weekend.
TriGreen offers John Deere and Stihl power equipment, along with non-stop support, genuine parts, and more. During the ribbon cutting and grand opening, TriGreen Chief Executive Officer Mike Underwood said TriGreen’s leadership was excited about the new store, and excited to be in Albertville.
He said when he came and met about eight months ago with Albertville Economic Development Director Mike Price, he left with a feeling of being welcomed by the community.
“We do not get that from every town we go to,” Underwood said.
He said Albertville is a experiencing great growth, and he likened it to the TriGreen’s growth.
During the ribbon-cutting April 5, TriGreen Store Manager Kenneth Williams invited people to bring farm and garden concerns to the store’s experienced staff. “Anything agricultural,” he said, “give me a shout.”
This weekend, all TriGreen stores – including this newest one – will host an Open House on from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday April 15, with special discounts and give-aways. On Saturday, lunch and drinks will be provided.
The stores regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
