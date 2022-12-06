AUBURN, Ala. — Senior running back Brodie Hicks embodies the characteristics that have made the Fyffe football program phenomenally successful under Hall of Fame head coach Paul Benefield — heart, grit, mental toughness and a physical style of play that punishes opponents.
Friday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Hicks finished his prep career by delivering a Class 2A Super 7 record-setting performance, powering No. 1 Fyffe to a 40-28 victory over sixth-ranked B.B. Comer
Hicks rushed 45 times for 235 yards and five touchdowns, all of them Super 7 records and career highs. Hicks’ effort earned him most valuable player honors.
“Johnny Musso is what I’ve been calling him,” Benefield said, comparing Hicks to the legendary Alabama running back who also wore No. 22. “Wouldn’t Coach Bryant be proud of him? Man, alive.”
Hicks had more rushes than B.B. Comer had offensive plays, as the Tigers finished with 39. Fyffe rushed for 277 yards and maintained possession for 34:51 to B.B. Comer’s 13:09.
The Red Devils’ time of possession set another 2A Super 7 record.
“It’s a great feeling,” Hicks said. “I just gotta give a lot of thanks to the linemen. They’re the ones pulling and blocking for me and helping me get through there to make those yards and make those touchdowns.”
Fyffe averaged 332.4 yards rushing per game in the 2022 season and only 32.1 yards passing. Hicks finished with 1,425 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
“It’s definitely tough, because you’re running up the middle every time, you’re running into people’s faces, you’re getting hit, you’re hitting people,” Hicks said, when asked what it’s like to be a back in Fyffe’s offense. “It’s definitely not fun. You just gotta suck it up and do it.”
Hicks became the Red Devils’ workhorse for the finals due to the loss of Logan Anderson, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in the semifinal win over Pisgah. Anderson gained 1,820 yards and scored 32 TDs this year.
With Anderson out, Benefield adjusted his scheme by moving offensive lineman Tucker Wilks to fullback.
“Tucker Wilks, one of our best players, he’s done it all year long — defense, offense, he never comes out — so I put him where I could pull him either way the ball was going,” Benefield said. “He’s a keeper.
“We just mainly ran two or three plays that second half and tried to play defense. We tried to throw it a little bit and that wasn’t doing too much either. What our plan was coming in is to make 4 yards and try to eat the clock up. That was the original plan. Their turnovers helped us to get ahead and do that.”
The 2022 championship is the sixth for Fyffe, all under the direction of Benefield. The 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 teams all posted 15-0 records.
“It may be the most satisfying to me,” Benefield said, when asked how this year’s title compares to the others. “The feelings I have for these guys … they’re no superstars. We’re really strong but we’re not so fast, but we’re not slow. It’s just a combination of work for years and years.
“These guys didn’t quit for a lot of reasons they probably had to quit, but they didn’t. It’s just a great, great lesson in life.”
Kamore Harris, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound running back, starred for B.B. Comer. He broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game and finished with 20 carries for 180 yards.
“He’s not what we’re used to seeing,” said Will Arnold, whose nine tackles led Fyffe. “He’s a big guy and we kept fighting.”
Harris racked up a game-high 15 tackles from his linebacker position.
B.B. Comer made its first Super 7 appearance. The Tigers hadn’t played for a State title since 1995, before the Super 7 format was adopted.
Tigers’ head coach Adam Fossett praised Benefield and the Red Devils’ program.
“It’s really ingrained into what they do,” Fossett said of Fyffe’s offensive style. “Coach Benefield has been there since ’97, and I graduated high school in ’97.
“Benefield really stuck to his guns. Think about how football has changed since ’97. But he has really stuck to his guns. Everyone looks for 100 ways to throw the ball, and he still looks for 150 ways to run the ball.”
Benefield praised the Red Devil fans for their support during the game.
“Tonight, to me was the loudest I’ve ever heard them,” he said. “In all of our state championships they were louder tonight, and I think it had an effect on the game, especially the second half. They were really loud and proud. Love’em all.”
