Boaz Police said two men involved in a shooting earlier this month acted recklessly and should have asked for police help.
According to Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie, officers responded to a call at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 12. The caller said he tried to repossess a vehicle and while he did, someone shot at him.
The caller then stated subjects were following him on Alabama 168.
Responding officers made contact with the parties involved at the intersection of Reed Avenue and Alabama 168, Abercrombie said.
The suspects were identified at Michael Williams, 49, and Daniel Cabrera, 19, both of Boaz. Both were affiliated with 256 Customs, a vehicle customization business offering audio installation, rims and wheels as well as lift kits and more.
Abercrombie said the men claimed they had gotten word someone was going to break into the business located at Alabama 168 and Beulah Road. The men said they stayed at the business all night waiting for the break in.
When the unnamed victim arrived at the business’ back gate, one of the suspects allegedly fired a warning shot into the air.
The victim fled in his vehicle and additional shots were allegedly fired by both suspects at and into the fleeing vehicle.
Abercrombie said one of the suspects reported they thought the victim had also fired a shot.
“Due to conflicting stories from the victim as to why he was there and not having any paperwork to repossess a vehicle, no one was arrested at the time of the incident,” Abercrombie said.
No injuries were reported at the time of the incident, Abercrombie said.
After investigators completed their investigation into the incident, it was determined the victim had not fired a shot nor did he have a weapon in his possession during the incident, Abercrombie said. Warrants were then issued against Williams and Cabrera for shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Williams was arrested March 2 and released after posting a $30,000 bond.
Cabrera was arrested March 3 and released after posting a $30,000 bond.
“The suspects along with the business owner of 256 Customs failed to notify law enforcement of the pending possible threat of someone coming to break into their business,” Abercrombie said. “Due to that decision and them trying to handle the situation themselves, a shooting occurred that could have become deadly.
“No one was hurt in this situation but any time you have information of a possible crime you should contact law enforcement immediately.”
