During its regular monthly meeting Monday night, the Sardis City Town Council discussed putting the finishing touches on the town’s new storm shelter.
Rated to handle just about anything Mother Nature can throw at it up to an EF5 tornado, the shelter is located next to the Sardis City Public Library near Sardis High School. Mayor Russell Amos said it measures roughly 10-foot by 40-foot and is capable of holding 96 people at a time.
On Monday evening, Amos said Sardis City Assistant Police Chief Keith Beard would be the shelter manager along with Ricky Cooey, who will help cover the night shift. The two will be in charge of opening and monitoring the shelter during severe weather events. However, Amos said the city may also be looking for other volunteers to help manage the shelter.
Before the shelter’s “grand opening,” the mayor said there were still some issues with lighting inside the shelter that needed to be fixed. Also, the council discussed adding a sidewalk between the shelter and the high school, pending approval by the school board.
In other business, the council:
- Voted to allow local candidates running in the 2022 elections to make use of the town’s community center for campaign events. Amos said Mark Gidley, who is running for Alabama House of Representatives, District 29, requested to use the center for a general meet-and-greet on March 10. “I told him I would have to discuss it with [the council], and that if we made it available to him, we’d have to make it available to every candidate,” Amos said. The council voted to allow any local candidate to use the center for a one-time campaign event for up to two hours, Monday-Thursday. They also discussed allowing certain candidates who use the facility again after the primary or in the event of a run off.
- Discussed compensating a volunteer with the fire department for monthly paperwork duties. Fire Chief Johnny Crosson said the paperwork, which consists of reports of the EMS and fire department’s call outs, can take up to an hour per report.
- Sardis City Police Chief Will Alexander said his department would be receiving a donation of approximately $866.
- Councilman Lucas Hallmark said registration for youth sports had officially closed, and a record 338 kids had signed up this year.
