The Guntersville Museum has passed the American Alliance of Museums’ Core Documents Verification, an important milestone in its ongoing efforts to demonstrate excellence and meet standards and best practices.
Earning Core Documents Verification means the national professional organization for the museum industry has verified—through a thorough expert review—that the museum has an educational mission; and ethics, planning, emergency, and collections stewardship policies in place that reflect standard practices of professional museums. These elements were evaluated because they are deemed essential for every institution that identifies itself as a professional member of the museum field.
One reason we undertook this outside review was to show our public that the museum has in place the policies and plans that are essential to good museum management and which provide our staff and governing authority the structure, ethical grounding, and accountability needed to make informed and consistent decisions for the good of our public and in support of our mission and sustainability.
From museum board president, Deborah Cornelius: We are so pleased to have the American Alliance of Museums Core Documents Verification. This process was both educational and beneficial to develop and enhance the current museum documentation from a governance perspective and to substantiate our sustainability and mission values for now and the future. We are exploring the next step of applying for the National Accreditation Program.
The Guntersville Museum is celebrating 30 years. It originally opened in the old Episcopal church parish house in 1993 with a small collection of art and artifacts. The museum relocated to the historic rock armory after its renovation in 2007. Over the years, the museum has amassed a large collection of over 650 items.
The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) is the only organization representing the entire museum field, from art and history museums to science centers and zoos. Since 1906, AAM has been championing museums through advocacy and providing museum professionals with the resources, knowledge, inspiration, and connections they need to move the field forward.
AAM’s Alliance of 35,000 museums and museum professionals seeks to better our communities, and our world, through collaborative human-centered experiences, education, and connection to histories, cultures, the natural world, and one another. For more information, visit www.aam-us.org.
