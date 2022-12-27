VALLEY HEAD, Ala. — Luke Martin and Kason Moore combined for 41 points, propelling Sardis to a 58-48 victory over Class 1A, No. 6 Skyline on Thursday, Dec. 22 in the Valley Head Invitational championship game.
The Lions, who led 16-12 after the first quarter, stretched their margin to double digits in the second period behind 13 points from Martin. They built a 34-18 advantage at intermission.
Sardis led by as many as 18 in the second half and was up 43-36 at the third quarter break.
Skyline rallied in the fourth period, cutting the Lions’ lead to 49-48 on Chase Bickers’ two free throws. After a turnover, Skyline had a chance to tie but missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
The Lions finished the game on a 9-0 run to secure the win and the championship. Six of the nine points came from Moore, who hit four free throws along with a steal and layup.
Martin topped Sardis with 21 points followed by Moore with 20. Eli Morton tossed in nine, Andrew Felter three, Carson Gillilan and Jacob Bozarth both two and Landon Carroll one.
Skyline’s Bickers netted a game-high 23 points.
Following the Christmas holiday break, the Lions’ upcoming schedule is:
Tuesday, Jan. 3 — West End
Friday, Jan. 6 — Crossville (Class 5A, Area 13 game)
Tuesday, Jan. 10 — at Douglas (5A, Area 13 contest)
Friday, Jan. 13 — at Boaz (5A, Area 13 matchup)
Monday, Jan. 17-Friday, Jan. 21 — Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
