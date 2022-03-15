The Marshall County Leadership Challenge Class of 2022 is pictured with Governor Kay Ivey top to bottom, left to right: Rev. Gary Craft, Patrick Nolan, Eric Hayes, Brian Walls, Cole Carver, Nathaniel Frederick, Stanley Alldredge, Eric Cunningham; Co-Chair Laura Braswell, Shalon Steed, John Clay Dollar, Laura Hodge, Maggie Barnes, Jenna Pinney, Katie Stapler, Stacey White, Connie Martin; MCLC Board Vice Chair Felicia Simpson, Lee Cox, Kiley Rodenberry, Dr. Kate McCurdy, Casey Partain, Tara Snider, Jennie Davis; Board Member Alan Miller, Dr. Gussie Branch, MCLC Director Lindsey King, Governor Kay Ivey, Co-Chair Wendy Patterson, LeAnn McLain, and Wendy Walker.