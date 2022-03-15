The Marshall County Leadership Challenge hosted the 9th annual Marshall County Legislative Reception on Feb. 16 at the RSA Plaza in Montgomery.
The Marshall County Economic Development Council was the presenting sponsor.
Several Marshall County mayors, council members, educators, judges, senators, legislators, and other public officials attended. Attorney General Steve Marshall, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, Senator Clay Scofield, Representatives Wes Kitchens and Kerry Rich all welcomed the group, as well as Matt Arnold with Marshall County Economic Development Council.
As part of the Montgomery trip, the MCLC Class of 2022 toured Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, observed the Senate and House sessions, met with Attorney General Steve Marshall and Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, had a photo made with Governor Kay Ivey, as well as heard from a lobbyist panel composed of Ken Tucker (Boeing), Carol Brown (The Southern Group), and Susan Kennedy (The Jones Group.)
The Graduation and Alumni Ball (open to all former MCLC Alumni) is scheduled for June 9 at the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
The Marshall County Leadership Challenge was founded in 1992 as an avenue to prepare and build leadership resources within our entire county. The select group of participants are comprised of leaders and emerging leaders of the county. The 600 plus alum include former state representatives, city and county officials, judges and a variety of local business, industry and community leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.