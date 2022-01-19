The postseason hasn’t even started, and the Sardis girl’s basketball team is already doing things that have never been done, or rarely seen in the program’s history.
That started on Friday night when the Lions surged in the second half to take down rival Boaz for the 5A Area 13 title in a winner-take-all game, 45-35.
The win not only gave the Lions the area crown and the right to host next month’s area tournament, but according to head coach Heath Cullom, was the first win over Boaz in girl’s basketball in more than two decades, and set the school record for wins in a season.
“They never quit fighting,” Cullom said of the area clincher. “We struggled to score a little in the first half, but Caroline Johnson hit a couple big 3’s for us to spread their defense out and let us do the things we’re used to doing. We’ve been working for this moment since May, so I’m super excited for the kids and this community.”
Also instrumental in that win was post player Jayda Lacks, who after averaging a double-double per game last season as an all-state nominee, has picked up where she left off from that season, recording another double-double in Friday’s win with 11 points and 10 rebounds, including six-straight points to open the fourth quarter, blowing open what was a two-point game at that point.
“We rely on Jayda a lot, when she’s going we’re really tough,” Cullom said of his junior post player. “She’s a true leader, doesn’t let the moment get too big for her. She battled all night, so that was a great moment for her and for us.”
The win over Boaz lifted Sardis to its 19th win of the season, and set them up for a little bit of rest ahead of their first game in the Etowah County tournament today.
According to Cullom, that 19th win set a new program record for wins in season.
“We’re trying to do things that have never been done, that was our 19th win and from all the research I’ve done, that’s a school record,” Cullom added. “It’s a huge night, we’ll go for win No. 20 in the county tournament, which I know has never been done.”
Next up on the list of things that has never been done: Win the Etowah County Tournament. Despite strong teams over the years, including a run of trips to the finals in the 80s, the county title has eluded the Lions, but according to Cullom, it’s another thing that the team has had on its list of goals since starting preparations for the season back in May.
That’s been on our goal sheet the whole year. We’re hoping we can ride this wave into a county championship,” Cullom concluded. “We’re excited for that opportunity and can’t wait.”
The Lions got a first-round bye in the tournament by virtue of being the top-seed, and will take on host Gaston today in the semifinals at 4 p.m. after Gaston took down West End in the opening round on Monday, 33-19.
The Sardis boys will also be in semifinal action today as the top seed, and will take on Glencoe. Glencoe rolled past host Gaston by an 85-48 final on Monday. The boy’s seminfinal will follow the girl’s game.
