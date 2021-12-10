Editor's note: This sermon was given on Nov. 28 at Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
“Almighty God, give us grace to cast away the works of darkness, and put on the armor of light, now in the time of this mortal life in which your Son Jesus Christ came to visit us in great humility; that in the last day, when he shall come again in his glorious majesty to judge both the living and the dead, we may rise to the life immortal; through him who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever. Amen," —Prayer for First Sunday in Advent
This prayer is the foundation of what we do today in this place, and in Christian Churches around the world. This is our New Year, totally out of sync with the rest of the world. Last week we celebrated Christ the King, an ending foreshadowing a new beginning, foreshadowing a darkness leading to light, foreshadowing a baptism of being buried with Christ in his death and being raised with him in his resurrection! Light coming into a world of darkness, a New Beginning proclaiming the new beginning God gives us every day.
The Baptism of Elsey Joan today, is a living example of light from darkness in this mortal life and the continuation of that light of Christ into life eternal.
Elsey’s baptism and our re-affirmation of our own baptismal covenant is a confirmation of our inclusion in God’s promise to Israel and Judah through the Hebrew Prophet Jeremiah!
“The days are surely coming, says the LORD, when I will fulfill the promise I made to the house of Israel and the house of Judah. In those days and at that time I will cause a righteous Branch to spring up for David; and he shall execute justice and righteousness in the land. In those days Judah will be saved, and Jerusalem will live in safety. And this is the name by which it will be called: "The LORD is our righteousness." (Jeremiah 33:14-16)
The Lord is our righteousness! W0W. What a mystery, what a blessing!
We enter a new Christian year, as the days become shorter and colder, with the promise that our God, “The Lord is our Righteousness,” will be with us through this year and all the years to come; will be with us on the mountain tops and in the valleys; in our joys and in our sorrows; through the Good, the Bad and the Ugly of our lives.
God’s promise: “The Lord is our shepherd, we shall not want, The Lord makes us to lie down in Green pastures, he leads us beside the still waters. He restores our souls and leads us in the paths of righteousness for his Name’s sake. Even though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil; for the Lord is with us; his rod and staff comfort us. The Lord our God prepares a table before us in the presence of our enemies; and anoints us with oil; our cups run over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow us all the days of our lives, and we will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Psalm 23)
Jesus said, "There will be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars, and on the earth distress among nations confused by the roaring of the sea and the waves. People will faint from fear and foreboding of what is coming upon the world, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken. Then they will see 'the Son of Man coming in a cloud' with power and great glory. Now when these things begin to take place, stand up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near." (Luke 21:25-36)
St. Paul leaves us with his blessing for this New Year: “Now may our God and Father himself and our Lord Jesus direct our way to you. And may the Lord make you increase and abound in love for one another and for all, just as we abound in love for you. And may he so strengthen your hearts in holiness that you may be blameless before our God and Father at the coming of our Lord Jesus with all his saints.” (1 Thessalonians 3:9-13)
As Elsey Joan Watwood is baptized today, she along with the rest of us, continue our walk as Children of Light. What better way to celebrate the light of Christ coming into the world.
“I want to walk as a Child of the Light.”
I want to walk as a child of the light, I want to follow Jesus. God sent the stars to give light to the world, the star of my life is Jesus. In Him there is no darkness at all, the night and the day are both alike. The Lamb is the light of the city of God, Shine in my heart, Lord Jesus.
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
