Marshall County laid to rest several citizens during 2022. Six of them were notable volunteers, educators, members of law enforcement and mentors:
• Charles W. Smith will always be remembered as a man who loved the City of Boaz and had the city’s best interests at heart.
Smith, mayor of Boaz from 1996-2000, died Feb. 25, 2022.
During his life, Smith worked for NASA in Huntsville as part of the Saturn and Apollo rocket project teams. He once men Wernher von Braun. Later, he took a job with Goodyear Company in Gadsden and worked there for 30 years prior to retirement. He taught advanced level math classes at Snead State Community College along the way. After retirement, he worked as a bailiff for Judge Tim Riley for 20 years.
“He always was a joy to work with,” Riley said. “He was able to see things from a different perspective. He would say things like, lawyers just don’t think like engineers. And he often told me this job didn’t pay nearly as much as some of the others he had held over the years, but he enjoyed coming to court. He told me once he would pay me to be able to sit in court sometimes to hear what goes on!”
Smith loved music and served as director for a number of choirs in the area. He also sang with the Keytones Quartet for many years, said Boaz Historian Wayne Hunt.
“His life was lived as an absolute constant,” Hunt said. “Dedicated to church, family and community, he served at whatever level he could to make a difference. He never saw an obstacle as a problem, but rather as an opportunity to overcome.”
Smith was also an Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict. He is featured on the Boaz Veteran Mural as one of six Boaz mayors who were veterans. He also served as a Boaz City Council Member.
“Charles was a good man,” said Boaz City Councilman David Ellis. “He served the community well. He always did a good job. He had the best interests of the city at heart.”
• Albertville Police mourned the loss of longtime detective Eric Croft as he passed away June 8.
Croft had served the Albertville Police Department for 31 years. Before that, he was an officer with the Fyffe Police Department in the 1980s. He is a Fyffe High School graduate, attended the DeKalb County Technical School and graduated the Northeast Alabama Police Academy in 1983.
“We worked together on patrol and in the detective division,” said Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee. “That was some of the best times in my career. Me, Eric, Tammie Nash and Michael Rice were all detectives here at the time. It was like a little family there.”
Croft served his department with honor and distinction and was awarded a commendation for saving the life of an Albertville man trapped in his home during a fire. March 26, 1992, firemen were dispatched to Andrews Street for a fully-involved structure fire. Croft – who had his police-issued scanner with him as he was on his way home from the police department – heard the call and was the first to arrive at the scene. He was told by neighbors the homeowner was trapped inside, and Croft wasted no time going inside and rescuing the man.
“Eric was not the type of fellow who got fed up with humanity,” Cartee said. “He loved life. If you didn’t think so, you obviously never sat down and had a conversation with him.
“He always had a joke, a story or a video to share with you.”
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Croft; son, Eric Jordan Croft; sister, Lory Kellyie Croft; brothers, Jeff Croft and Chris Croft (Melissa); and three grandchildren.
• Marshall County Jail Administrator Matt Cooper died June 10 following a short battle with cancer.
Sheriff Phil Sims said Cooper, 58, had more than 20 years of experience in the corrections field.
“In 2019, Matt used his 20 years of experience in jail management to take charge of a broken jail and made the changes implemented here today,” Sims said. “He worked at all levels in corrections and developed leadership skills to gain compliance from inmates.
“Chief Cooper will be greatly missed by all.”
Cooper is survived by his wife, Duree; daughter, Nicole Elise (Michael) Casey; sisters, Roberta “Bobbi” Dean, Mary (Greg) Michnick; brothers, Eric (Karen) Randau and twin brothers, Charles “Chuck” (Natalie) Randau and John (Debbie) Randau; six grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Cooper oversaw a full staff of 27 corrections officer, although that number of employees often fluctuated, Sims said. Cooper was one of the founding members of NIJO, the National Institute for Jail Operations, a national organization providing effective, legal-based training to jails across the country and the Alabama Jail Administrator’s Council.
• Albertville resident, educator, coach and administrator, and former member of the University of Alabama football team Richard Cole died suddenly July 23 at his home. Regardless of the title her carried at any point in time, Cole was highly regarded as a man known for his kindness, compassion and wise words.
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said not many men were as highly thought of as Cole.
“He was my junior high industrial arts teacher,” Honea said. “He was principal after that. I’ve known him through the years as I served on the school board and things.
“He was definitely someone you looked up to … was a pillar of the community.
“I just can’t say enough good about him. Coach was a great guy. He will certainly be missed. Albertville is certainly a better place for having him and his family around for a lot of years.”
Cole, a Crossville native, was a standout player for the Crossville High School football team. He was named CHS MVP, DeKalb County Most Valuable Lineman and All State. He was team captain in 1962. After graduating from high school, Cole played on the offensive and defensive lines for the Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965. Cole was selected as an All-American in 1966 and was chosen as one of the Crimson Tide’s permanent team captains at season’s end. He was a member of the “A” Club, Most Valuable Defensive Player Award, and All American in 1966. He was also a charter member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He served as head coach of Albertville High School for three years beginning in 1968. While there, he coached future Alabama great John Hannah.
He was named principal of McCord Elementary in 1989. The school closed in 2001 and was later demolished in 2006 to make way for the new McCord Field at Aggie Stadium.
He was inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Cole; sons, Jason Cole and Nathan Cole; sister, Sharon Yount; brothers, James Cole (Annette) and Thomas Cole (Carolyn); and two grandchildren.
• Marshall and Etowah counties lost a tireless worker and volunteer with the death of Boaz resident Kelly Adams. She died suddenly Sept. 3 after suffering a medical emergency at her home.
She was a champion of children and supporter of teachers and school administrators through the Child Advocacy Center, PIRATE Foundation and other charities. She worked to fundraise and further the work of Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. She was a tireless supporter of the Boaz Chamber of Commerce.
“You could say she was kind,” said Boaz attorney Fran Milwee. “But that’s just not enough. She was generous with her time and energy; she was always at events and festivals and workdays.
“But she never did any of that for the recognition. She was truly doing it as a way to improve someone’s life or to better her community.”
Kelly was the daughter of Ricky and Mary Lowery Burke, who survive. She is also survived by her husband, Rex; son and daughter-in-law, Jabin and Kaitlyn Adams; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Adam Keenum; two grandchildren; a sister, Amanda and Dewayne Brown; and two nieces.
Following Kelly’s funeral, Boaz Mayor David Dyar said Kelly will be missed, not just by people in Boaz, but across the county and beyond.
“Kelly was such a great servant, she was always volunteering,” Dyar said. “She was a big part of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce, PR director for People’s Independent Bank and she was on several boards across the county.
“Her impact and loss will be felt across the county and beyond.
“Kelly was a true servant. Everyone has a Kelly story about how she impacted their life in some way.
“She’ll be missed. She was a champion, leader and pioneer.”
• Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie died Nov. 9 following a brief illness.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers packed the Albertville Fine Arts Center to pay their last respects to a man many called a friend, coworker and mentor.
Guthrie started his law enforcement career with the Scottsboro Police Department in late 1987. He served in the patrol division for three years. He worked for several agencies over the years and was a well-respected and distinguished narcotics investigator. In 2018, he joined the newly elected Sheriff of Marshall County, Phil Sims, as his Assistant Chief Deputy, and later his Chief Deputy. He also served as the State Trustee of the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said he counts Guthrie as a brother, not only in law enforcement but also in life.
“Working with Steve has always been a pleasure,” Sims said. “It’s been a great experience to be able to work side by side with someone you trust as much as I trusted him.
“Steve had a servant’s heart. He would do things just to be able to help people … but he never wanted to be recognized and never needed a pat on the back. He was a doer. He just did what needed to be done. He loved his job and loved people.
“Whether it was working patrol, narcotics or crimes against children, he put 100% into it all the time.”
He is survived by his wife Tammy, daughter Taylor Guthrie, stepdaughter Destin Morton (Johnny), stepson Cole Higginbotham and long time, best friend Phil Sims whom he considered his brother. He was “Boss” to his grandchildren Braxton and newly arrived Sawyer Morton who brought so much joy and laughter to his life. He was an amazing husband, an outstanding father, stepfather, grandfather and a loyal friend, according to his obituary.
