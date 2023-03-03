Jack Whitmire’s prowess in the pool contributed to the greatest run in Boaz High School swimming history.
As an eighth-grader, Whitmire helped the Pirates win their first AHSAA State championship. The title was followed by a third-place and two runner-up finishes at State before Whitmire helped Boaz return to the summit and bring home another blue map championship trophy in 2022.
“It was really exciting to go out like that, because we were looking forward to getting it,” Whitmire said. “We were runner-up two years in a row, and to finally get over the hump and win it was nice.”
Next season, Whitmire will be looking to help Birmingham-Southern College win another Southern Athletic Association championship, as he signed with the Panthers during a Valentine’s Day ceremony in the BHS library.
Whitmire joins a Panther program that won its ninth consecutive SAA title in February. BSC recruited him to swim butterfly, but he expects to swim other events as well, such as relays.
“Ever since I started being pretty good at butterfly, it was kind of the goal to make it to the next level, and I’m just really excited for it and to get all the college training, do it year-round and see how good I can get,” Whitmire said.
“I kind of always had my eye on Birmingham-Southern, but at one point I was kind of considering Montevallo. When we had the call and everything, they seemed excited about my butterfly, and it sounds like I’ll come right in and compete in it.”
Whitmire said the butterfly is “a lot of fun during meets,” but during practice it wears him out.
“When I was around 9 I figured out the rhythm to it, and I after I figured that out, I’ve just kind of skyrocketed from there of me competing in butterfly at about every meet,” he said.
Besides the 100-yard butterfly, Whitmire swam the 200 freestyle, the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay for Boaz during his senior season. He won a bronze medal in both individual events and helped his relay teams claim silver medals in the AHSAA State Meet.
“As a team, we broke every record on the [Boaz] board besides Adam’s 50 free, which he broke last year,” Whitmire said. “So, we pretty much swept the board.
“Me and Adam [Holbrook] both broke the 100 fly record, but he was a little bit faster than me so he gets on the board.”
Whitmire is the Pirates’ record holder in the 200 freestyle, and he’s part of the relay teams that own the 200 medley and 400 freestyle records.
“It’s been amazing,” Whitmire said of his BHS career. “To even be considered for a State championship is kind of unreal. I made a lot of good memories along with my teammates.”
Whitmire is swimming for the Marshall County Swim Club this winter. The club practices Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Boaz Recreation Center and competes in meets on weekends. Coaches are Josh Lang, Alex Partin and Joel Lemke.
This summer, Whitmire will swim for the Boaz Swim Team. It will be his last season with the Barracudas, whose roster he joined as a 7-year-old.
His efforts helped the Barracudas win their inaugural ARPA State title in 2014. In the 2015 ARPA State Meet, he won a gold medal in butterfly as a 10-year-old.
Whitmire expressed thanks to Patrick Williams, Lang and Kasey Chamblee for their contributions to his career.
“I especially want to thank Coach Matt Pendergrass,” Whitmire said. “He helped me with a whole lot of college process, figuring all that out.
“I want to thank Coach Dusty Thomas, he was our [BHS] head coach, and all my teammates — Brayden Sims, Adam Holbrook, Reese Cobb, Brian Sibaja, Peyton Troxtel.
“I want to thank my parents. When I was younger, they would drive me to swim practice. Just really thankful for everybody that’s around me.”
