Back in September, when the United Way of Marshall County volunteers served during the annual Day of Caring, the goal for its 2022 campaign -- $750,000 – was announced.
UW Executive Director Carrie Thomas called Thursday’s annual meeting a day for celebration and for gratitude, as UW leaders announced the campaign total exceeded the goal established in the fall, bringing in $753,180.
Steve Knowles, who co-chaired the campaign with Cade Smith, said the goal set for the year was higher that the previous year’s campaign. By the time it was announced, United Way’s “pacesetter” campaign had brought in $345,139. It was the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic began that businesses began welcoming United Way volunteers back into their facilities, to conduct face-to-face meetings with employees about what their donations can do in the community.
United Way Board President Janna Bonds said the organization supported 19 health and human service agencies, and invested some $530,000 in Marshall County.
Through the Community Crisis Relief Fund, founded in 2020 to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, United Way distributed $102,000 so far to non-profits, and will continue to as long as funds are available.
Through United Way’s 211 phone line, Bonds said, 2,481 calls for assistance fielded. The largest number of callers sought help with electric utility bills, she said, with additional calls about rent and food needs.
During the Day of Caring, more than 450 people participated in a single day of community service, taking on 67 projects.
Some 47 companies and organizations had a casual dress day, allowing employees to wear United Way t-shirts.
In December, Bonds said, United Way sponsored a food drive to benefit Marshall County’s food banks.
Bonds introduced 2023’s United Way Board President, Johnna Williams. Williams urged those at Thursday’s meeting to mark Sept. 12 – kick-off day for the 2023 campaign and Day of Caring – on their calendars.
Several awards were presented during the meeting. CASA Director Shirley Holland received the Live United Award, recognizing her heart and passion for helping others.
Tenneco/DriV received the Star Award for most improved workplace campaign.
The company increased giving 62% over last year, and added 13 new givers.
AlaTrade was honored for Best Overall Campaign for having the largest corporate campaign, and for Best Employee Giving Campaign.
The Wendell R. Glassco Spirit of Giving Award was presented to Benefit Professionals Inc. and 401K Safe, for exemplifying outstanding employee and corporate leadership giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.