This is an opinion column.
I enjoyed an opportunity to have lunch with Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables on Thursday afternoon.
The Ables family has a long history of service to Geraldine, DeKalb County and beyond, and I appreciate the friendship and encouragement from the Ables through the years.
Chuck mentioned to me about the death of Tommy Griffin. He said when he thinks of Crossville, it’s Skin Johnston, Denny Mack Lindsey and Tommy Griffin who come to mind. All three of those men have gained their Heavenly rewards now, but their legacies continue to make an impact in the lives of everyone who knew them and loved them.
The Lord called 84-year-old Tommy home March 13. I believe his bride and best friend, Royce, who passed away in 2020, and their son Marty, who was killed in a car wreck in 1980, met him when he entered Heaven’s gates.
Tommy was a friend to the Allen and Hammonds sides of my family, and he was excited when he learned my beautiful bride, Malarie, and I (along with James, Brady and Maggie) were moving into my parents’ home in the Painter community near Crossville.
It made my day anytime I received a chance to visit with Tommy, because he had the gift of making you feel better about yourself. He was always smiling, laughing and making friends. Goodness and kindness are two fruits of the Holy Spirit, and Tommy exhibited them.
Tommy bled black and gold. He once told me he attended his first Crossville football game in 1942 or 1943. As a CHS student in 1951, he helped build what is now known as the Crossville Middle School gym.
Last October, Tommy served as one of Crossville’s three honorary captains for the 100th renewal of the Battle of Skirum Creek at Geraldine. A member of the class of 1955, he wore his CHS letterman’s sweater to the game. It still fit him perfectly.
Tommy’s pride and joy were his daughters, Susan and Patti, along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Last fall, James and Brady were flag football teammates with Silas Peek, Tommy’s great-grandson, and he never missed a game.
One of my treasured possessions is my late mother’s 1953 Crossville yearbook, her graduation year. Tommy wrote a note in the yearbook to Mother, and he began by saying, “Lots of luck to the sweetest girl I have ever known.”
I picture Tommy, Royce and my parents walking Heaven’s streets of gold, praising God with their family and friends who passed away before them. If they could, I believe they would say to us, “Wish you were here.”
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
