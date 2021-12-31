On Nov. 19, the scholarship department of the National Alumni Association of the University of Alabama held its annual scholarship endowment dinner and recognition.
There were 23 new endowments this year and the Marshall County chapter had two of them.
Kristy Kirby of Albertville and Deana Williams, the District 2 vice president of the association’s executive committee, accepted the award for the Dr. Thomas Allen Kirby Memorial Scholarship.
“The local chapter reached out to the community, and along with the matching tag money, raised over $50,000,” said Albertville attorney John Gullahorn, who is president-elect of the National Alumni Association.
“The money will be used for a scholarship each year for an Albertville High School student to attend the University of Alabama.”
Ratcliffe memorial
The Marshall County Bama Club is also raising money to endow a scholarship in memory of Albertville physician Al Ratcliffe.
“Dr. Al grew up in Virginia, went to college at Virginia Tech and obtained his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia,” Gullahorn wrote in a letter about the creation of the memorial. “He later was the attending instructor from 1975 through 1978 at the College of Community Health Sciences at the University of Alabama.
“I know he had several Hokie shirts in his closet, however he was a huge Alabama fan and attended many games over many years with Nancy and friends. Dr. Al and Nancy have been huge supporters of our local chapter and the University of Alabama.
“It will take $25,000 to fully endow the scholarship, so that it might produce funds each year to be granted to an Albertville High School freshman who plans to attend the University of Alabama.
“The Marshall County Bama Club scholarship committee along with Nancy Ratcliffe will meet each year, review the applicants and grant the scholarship. The scholarship will then be announced at each honors day at Albertville High School.”
People interested in making a tax-deductible contribution to the Ratcliffe scholarship should make their checks payable to Alumni Fund and mail them to Gullahorn at P.O. Box 1669, Albertville, AL 35950, or drop them by his office at 310 West Main Street in Albertville.
