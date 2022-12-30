On Dec. 29, 1982, coach Paul William “Bear” Bryant walked onto the field with his beloved Crimson Tide for the final time. As a player and later a coach, Paul Bryant spent more than three decades at the University of Alabama. He first came to The Capstone in 1931. It was more than 50 years later that coach Paul W. Bryant said his final goodbye to his beloved school.
As a player, Bryant described himself as the “other end” opposite future Collegiate and NFL Hall of Famer, Don Hutson. Coach Bryant, who had earned his nickname “Bear” when he wrestled a bear in his early years, continued to demonstrate his mental and physical toughness when he cut himself out of a cast to play against Tennessee his senior year. It should be noted that he scored two touchdowns.
Bryant was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers – the football team, not baseball – in the 4th round of the NFL draft in 1936. He opted to forego a professional playing career and accepted a job as an assistant coach at Union University. His stint at Union did not last long before coach Frank Thomas came calling, asking Bryant to return to the University of Alabama.
Bryant stayed with Coach Thomas until 1940. He had a brief stay as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt before he was called to service for World War II. As a member of the Navy, Coach Bryant was stationed in North Africa. Toward the end of the war, Lieutenant Paul Bryant was assigned to North Carolina Pre-Flight School until he was honorably discharged on Sept. 23, 1945.
Following stints as head coach at Maryland, Kentucky, and Texas A&M, he returned in 1958 to The Capstone as the Crimson Tide’s head coach because, as he so famously said. “Mama called.” For the next quarter of a century, Paul Bryant dedicated his life to the players, the fans, and the University of Alabama.
Coach Bryant’s legendary career at Alabama spanned part of four decades, a feat rarely seen today. In his time with the Crimson Tide, Bryant won six National championships, 13 SEC championships, retired as the winningest coach, and was named Coach of the Year three times – an award that now carries his name.
The curtain of coach Paul William “Bear” Bryant’s career may have closed that bitterly cold night in Memphis, Tennessee, but 40 years on, his legend and legacy remain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.