JACKSONVILLE — No. 7 Guntersville tipped off the second half of its 2022-23 season with a 22-point victory over Moody at Wildcat Gym.
GHS head coach Brett Self expected a tougher fight when the teams collided in the Class 5A Northeast Regional semifinals Friday, Feb. 17 at Jax State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, and the game lived up to his expectations.
Tied 45-45 after three quarters, the Wildcats (25-7) outscored the Blue Devils 23-13 in the fourth period to secure a 68-58 victory and a date in the Elite Eight against No. 6 Scottsboro.
The fourth meeting of the year between GHS and Scottsboro takes place Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10:45 a.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The winner advances to the AHSAA Final Four in Birmingham on March 1 at 7:30 p.m.
The Guntersville-Moody battle featured seven ties and six lead changes.
The Wildcats led 18-11 after a quarter and stretched it to 24-13 on Jackson Porch’s 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the second period. The Blue Devils cut it to 29-25 at intermission.
Moody tied it 45-45 on Aden Johnson’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Davion Dozier’s free throw gave the Blue Devils a 48-47 advantage just 40 seconds into the fourth period. Kolby Seymour’s layup made it 50-47 before Brody Perry buried a 3-pointer, tying it 50-all with 6:06 on the clock.
Oakley Howell’s free throw erased a 52-52 tie with 3:30 left and ignited a decisive 11-1 run by the Wildcats, propelling them to a 63-53 margin with 41 seconds remaining. Howell also contributed a 3 during the run.
Moody trimmed it to 63-56 with 35 seconds to go, but Brandon Fussell scored five points in the final 27 seconds for the Wildcats.
Fussell made 5-of-6 field goals and scored 13 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. He also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Porch hit 4-of-6 treys and closed with 12 points, and Perry sank 4-of-7 3s and netted 12. Guntersville converted 9-of-19 treys to Moody’s 4-of-21.
Treyvon Avery and Howell both scored six, John Michael McElrath and CJ Scott two each and Antonio Spurgeon one.
Seymour’s 13 points led Moody.
Dozier, an Arkansas football signee, racked up a double-double of 12 points and 15 boards, and Chase Jackson scored 10.
Guntersville is making its 18th appearance in the Northeast Regional.
The Wildcats’ only Northeast Regional title came in 2008. They lost to Ramsay in the finals last season.
Guntersville is tied for the second-most Northeast Regional appearances by a boys program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.