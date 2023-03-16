When Donald Trump was first elected president it opened a window of how much corruption was in Congress. Most of the Democratic Party and some in the Republican Party hated him from day one for one reason. They were ate up with envy and jealousy, because someone went straight from the business world to president of the United States. They couldn’t stand it because he didn’t climb that mythical political ladder that doesn’t exist.
To love your neighbor as yourself, you have to look at what kind of a person you are first. To love someone doesn’t mean you don’t hold them accountable for wrong doing. Jesus forgave the woman at the well, but He also told her to go and sin no more. He cured the man at the pool and told him to sin no more.
The Bible says many will stand before God and hear the most horrible words of all. Depart from me ye workers of iniquity. The Bible says that in the last days lawlessness will abound, people will become lovers of themselves and lovers of money which is the root of all evil. Notice it doesn’t say money but the love of money, and it will cause the hearts of many to wax cold.
Jesus himself said I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. It’s better to lose a friend than to lose a soul.
--Christopher Godwin
Albertville
