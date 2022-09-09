Members of the Marshall County Wranglers Club brought their Jeeps out to help brighten the day of a sick Boaz child.
The unnamed 12-year-old is battling cancer and doctors have said they’ve done all they can for the child.
The child’s mother reached out to the club, asking if they could drive by to make his day.
“She hasn’t asked for any donations, but we collected money and non-perishable food times for them,” Robert Allen said. “We were able to donate $2,500 and a Jeep full of food.”
The group met at Food City in Albertville on Sept. 3 and traveled together to Boaz to parade by the child’s home.
“It turned out great,” Allen said. “We put something together fairly quickly. At a moment’s notice, we had 37 Jeeps show up.”
The child wasn’t able to go outdoors with the group due to being on oxygen and other medical limitations, but did watch the parade from a window, Allen said.
“The mother said for some reason, Jeeps calm the child and help with his breathing,” Allen said. “Originally, she just wanted a few of us to drive by.
“But it turned into a parade. We asked permission and went into the yard and prayed with the family.”
The child was also gifted with a tub of ducks, as Jeepers traditionally leave rubber ducks on fellow Jeepers vehicles as a way to brighten their day.
“The mom shared a photo with us of him laying on his bed surrounded by his ducks,” Allen said. “He was truly smiling. He was happy.”
Allen and James Daugette formed the group in 2018. Since then, the club has grown to include 1,000 members who routinely give back to the community.
“So many people in our club love to help people and give back in whatever ways they can,” Allen said.
“We adopted an entire nursing home at Christmas. We fed all first responders in Boaz, Albertville and 911 at Christmas. We adopted Holly’s Home one year for Christmas. We collected dog food and was able to give about 6,000 pounds to 2nd Chance Shelter. There’s something about rolling up to a radio station to make a donation and seeing all these Jeeps full of dog food.
“Our members will hear about needs after storms and go out to help cut and remove downed trees.
“Jeepers just like to give back.”
The Marshall County Wranglers can be found in Boaz at many events, including the monthly vehicle shows downtown, at Christmas events, Gadsden’s First Friday events and others.
“We come out for the Halloween candy giveaway at the Boaz park,” Allen said. “We do Christmas parades all over. We have a tree on the Tinsel Trail in Boaz.
“We like to have fun and give back. It isn’t about me, or James or any one person. We couldn’t do what we do without all our members.”
To learn more about the Marshall County Wranglers club, check them out on Facebook. They have a group page where potential members can apply for membership.
Due to the family friendly nature of the club and their activities, they screen applicants to ensure the safety and integrity of the group, Allen said.
