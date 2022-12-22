BOAZ, Ala. — Wilson’s Fabric will be on the move soon.
In a Facebook video to address circulating rumors, Laura Wilson, who operates the family-owned store, shared details Tuesday about the future of Alabama’s largest family-owned fabric store since 1964.
“First off, we’re not closing; we’re not going out of business,” she said of a “for sale” sign currently posted out in front of the store’s current U.S. Hwy. 431 location in Boaz.
“We are simply moving and rebranding in the process,” Wilson said. “We have made so many amazing changes to the store the past few years to enhance the shopping experience, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Excited about the impending changes, Wilson officially announced the business would be relocating to a familiar storefront in Downtown Boaz.
“We’re currently renovating a building in Boaz,” she said. “Those of you who are local would probably know it as the ‘Christmas Bells’ building — the big yellow one on the corner. It’s not going to stay yellow though.”
Wilson said the building had a long history, and the fabric store was a part of it.
Back when the store was first opened by the late Betty Margaret Palmer, this building was the last occupied by the business before moving to the U.S. Hwy. 431 location.
With the move, Wilson said there would be some “fun changes.”
“We will have 2,000 square feet of classroom space on the second floor,” she said. “There will be an elevator — the entire building will be handicap accessible. The increased space will allow us to have multiple classes going on at once, and larger class sizes if needed. We already have a list of instructors for a variety of classes such as knitting, crochet, basic sewing, garment making and quilting classes.”
There would also be a separate classroom space dedicated to a “long arm quilting machine,” Wilson said. The store will offer lessons to use the machine, and once customers complete the lessons, they will be allowed to schedule appointments to use it for an hourly fee.
In the store, she said there would be a new organized area of upholstery samples for customers to look at for custom orders. There would also be a fully-functioning public restroom.
As a tribute to the building formerly being a hotel, the Wilson family has decided to construct short-term rentals above the store. These would allow the option to host quilting and sewing retreats, but the rentals would also be available for anyone.
With changes, some things will remain the same, Wilson said, such as the unmatched selection of fabric.
“We’ll still have high quality 45-inch cottons, upholstery, batting, sheeting, notions, outdoor fabric, ribbon, lace and more,” she said.
The store will also maintain its vinyl printer to make custom vinyl, and also continue to offer heat transfer and sticky vinyl.
Wilson said the store would also continue to have its “huge customer appreciation sales” twice a year — one the second weekend in February and the other over the second weekend in July.
Wilson said she hoped the store would be ready to open downtown within the next five months, but she said the rentals would take upwards of six to eight months.
Wilson said much “prayer, time and consideration” and gone into the move and prospective changes.
“I’ve looked at it from every angle possible,” she said, “and at one point I let fear and doubt take over and asked God to please shut the door on this project. It seemed too big, too impossible and didn’t make sense. But, we serve a God who makes the impossible possible, and instead he has flung the doors wide open as a sign of confirmation for me to trust him in this process.”
Wilson thanked the store’s many customers and supporters, saying she loved being a part of this community. She also extended a special thanks to her father-in-law, Charles Wilson, for “trusting me with the fabric store that his mom [Palmer] poured her heart and soul into.”
Palmer, recognized as one of many special business leaders of Sand Mountain, passed away in February 2018 at the age of 84.
“I think of her every time I make a decision, and I really think she’d proud to see the fabric store today,” Laura Wilson said.
