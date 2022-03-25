Christina Leigh Moore
Gadsden
With profound sadness we mourn the passing of our dear daughter, Christina Leigh Moore, 43. Christina was born on Oct. 22, 1978, in Gadsden. She was a sweet, beautiful child, she was so smart and so funny. Even during the hardest times, she always found a way to make you laugh. She had a huge heart, she loved all animals, she would always say her two cats were her best friends. Christina was a homebody. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She loved having friends at her home. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hike, swim and explore caves. She had a great personality and never met a stranger. Christina graduated from Boaz High School in 1997.
Christina struggled with addiction and her addiction finally won. She died from an overdose on Feb. 27, 2022. We write this not to dishonor her memory, but to shine some light on an illness that is taking far too many lives. It is our family’s hope that the cruel disease of addiction will become more accepted and de-stigmatized, and a sense of urgency will be brought to this brutal health crisis affecting so many families. If we allow shame and embarrassment to cause illness to become a dark family secret, everyone loses.
Please remember Christina isn’t a statistic. She was our only child, and we will miss her forever. She is now out of the guilt and shame she has lived with for 25 years. She loved her children with a passion. They were what kept her going. Her family meant everything to her. We believe she is with our beloved family members that have gone before her. Christina said she knew where she was going when she passed. We find great comfort in that.
Christina is survived by her beautiful children, son, Connor Lane Griffith; daughter, Sunny Leigh Griffith; brother, Jonathan Roberts, of Gulf Shores; parents, Andy and Peggy Conn, of Guntersville, and Jerry Moore, of Boaz; special aunt, Sandra Hyatt; and sister/cousin, Gina Reeves (Tyler); and aunt, Judy Scott, all of Albertville; and her beloved cats, Max and Smokey.
Christina was preceded in death by her grandparents, H.K. (Peck) Scott and Amilee Scott; Ruby O’neil, and Carl Moore; and uncles, David Scott and Kress Scott.
• Don’t judge me until you know me.
• Don’t underestimate me until you challenge me.
• Don’t talk about me until you have talked to me.
Everett Edward
Blackwood
Gurley
It is with regret we announce the passing of Everett Edward Blackwood, age 83, of Gurley, AL. Everett was born on Oct. 15, 1938, in Marshall County, AL, and passed away on March 2, 2022, at Bailey Manor in Fayetteville, TN.
Everett, known as “E” or “Pawpaw,” was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt, and go camping. E proudly served his country in both the US Army and Air Force. He worked as an Aerospace Engineer with Madison Research Group and was a member of the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Blackwood married Carolyn Gilliland Blackwood on June 2, 1961, and together they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
In addition to Carolyn, survivors include their son, Tim Blackwood and wife Shannon of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Katie, Carson, and Emma Blackwood; and his siblings, Marcena Wilkerson, Orman Blackwood, Barney Blackwood, Leland Blackwood and Elaine Atchley. In addition to his parents, Mr. Blackwood was preceded in death by his siblings, Irene Jordan and Verlon Blackwood.
The family wishes to acknowledge Bailey Manor for their love and care shown to Pawpaw. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Higgins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Everett Blackwood.
A life celebration was Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Higgins Funeral Home.
Agnes Pankey
Albertville
Agnes Pankey, 92, of Albertville, died March 21, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services were Friday, March 25, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Jimmy Umphrey, Gary Smith and Paul Trussell officiating. Burial was in White Oak Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Pamela Umphrey (Jimmy) and Judy Allen (Vic); son, Jerry Pankey (Nina); sisters, Ann Durette (Paul) and Virginia Knight; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Angela Carroll
Gadsden
Angela “Maw Maw Angel” Carroll, age 56 of Gadsden passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Central Avenue Baptist Church, 1301 Central Avenue, Gadsden, Al. 35903. Bro. Ray Wain will officiate. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, David Carroll; daughters, Angela Lemaster (Steve) and Jessica Chambers (Jackson Renner); son, Jason Chambers (Amanda); step-son, David Carroll; step-daughter; Angie Carroll; four grandchildren; parents, Sarah Ray and Arthur Chambers; a sister, Kimberly Davenport; and a brother, Fred Chambers.
Joyce Peak
Huntsville
Joyce Peak, 89, of Huntsville, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.
There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Richard Barham will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 2:30 at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
She is survived by her son, Bill Peak, III; daughter, Susan Sieja; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a brother; Tommy Stroud (Mary Jane).
Linda Murray
Albertville
Linda Murray, 71, of Albertville, died March 20, 2022, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Thomas Chamdlee officiating.
Survivors inclue two sons, Michael Baugh and Chris Ward; sister, Elizabeth Pierce; brother, Hugh Heaton; and 10 grandchildren.
Martha Sue Tarvin Umphrey
Boaz
Martha Sue Tarvin Umphrey, 81, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at New Hope Church in the Aurora Community, burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Umphrey and Rev. Frankie Umphrey will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 before the service at the church. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice Gadsden. Checks/cash may be sent to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, 412 South 5th Street, Gadsden, 35901. Online donations may be made at: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KindredatHomeFoundationInc/KAHF.html Checks can be made out to the branch: Southern Care New Beacon Hospice Gadsden.
Martha is survived by her husband, Frank Umphrey; sons, Mike (Brenda) Umphrey, Rex (Chiquita) Umphrey, Frankie (Marsha) Umphrey, Jimmy (Pam) Umphrey and John (Deidra) Umphrey; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth (Gerald) Fielder, Jane (Tommy) Moore and Kathy (Ray) Roberson; sisters-in-law, Jo Tarvin, Kendra Tarvin and Sharron Tarvin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Virginia T. Benson
Albertville
Virginia T. Benson, 94, of Albertville, died March 21, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services were Friday, March 25, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bros. Phillip Gilliland and Joey Cannady officiating. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Conar Benson; and a granddaughter.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
