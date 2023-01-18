BOAZ — No. 1 seed Douglas and No. 4 seed DAR will clash in Thursday night’s varsity boys semifinal matchup of the Marshall County Basketball Tournament. The contest tips off at 7:45 at Snead State’s Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium.
Tuesday, No. 2 Guntersville faced No. 7 Asbury and No. 3 Arab met No. 4 Albertville in quarterfinal games. The winners collide in the semifinals Friday night at 7:45.
Douglas 69,
Brindlee Mountain 36
Jaylen Spain proved to be unstoppable for the Eagles in Monday night’s quarterfinal rout of No. 8 seed Brindlee Mountain. A junior, Spain blistered the nets for 28 points, all in the first three quarters.
Ten points from Spain in the first period propelled DHS to a 23-9 advantage. The Eagles led 37-25 at intermission and 59-30 at the final rest stop.
Cooper Butler also scored in double figures for the Eagles, finishing with 10 points. Jackson Sims netted eight, Eli Teal seven, Trace Alexander six, Dakota Stewart five, Brody Campbell and Hunter Matthews two each and Logan Puckett one.
Colton Hall’s 11 points topped the Lions. Trenton Caviness netted 10.
DAR 67,
Boaz 55
Following a close first half, DAR grabbed the momentum in the third quarter and pulled away to topple No. 5 seed Boaz in Monday’s quarterfinal battle.
The Patriots led 20-14 and 31-28 at the first-half breaks. DAR’s Peyton Eggleston buried three of his five 3-pointers in the third period, which helped stretch the lead to 53-45.
DAR’s advantage grew to 67-50 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
A.J. McCamey and Eggleston both netted 22 points for the Patriots. Trey Bolt chipped in 11.
Jaquan Kelly’s 18 points paced the Pirates. Chadan Hamilton followed him with 16.
Javius Hudgins contributed six, Jakai Hudgins and Carson Gable four each, Judd Oliver three and Bo Brock and Andre Kirkland both two.
