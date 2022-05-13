Barry Steve Staton
Albertville
Barry Steve Staton, 64, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Eulogy by Joel Todd and Josh Daniel.
Visitation will be 11:30 until 1 Sunday before the service.
Mr. Staton is survived by his wife, Judy Staton; son, David Staton; mother, Christine Staton; sister, Geneva Smith (Tommy); brother, Terry Staton (Jane); mother-in-law, Ruby Echols; sister-in-law, Anita Thacker; and several nieces and nephews.
Rev. Jimmy Ray Dyer
Altoona
Rev. Jimmy Ray Dyer, 75, of Altoona, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Pineview FCM Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. He will lie-in-state at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. Bro. Blair Self, Bro. Ronnie Young, Bro. Butch Suddath and Bro. Eric Snead will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Dyer is survived by his wife, Judy Dyer; children, Scotty Ray Dyer (Rena), Adam Jay Dyer, Tammy Strong (Jeff), Angie McGinnis, and Eric Snead (Monica); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild; sisters, Carolyn McCay (Richard), and Mary Suddath (Butch); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Glenda Casey
Albertville
Glenda Casey, 48, of Albertville, passed Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
The family has chosen cremation at this time no services are planned. At a later time, the family will plant a tree in Glenda’s Memory at her sister’s home in Boaz.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Casey is survived by her children, Nathan Casey, Cameron Casey, Aanna Casey, and Travis Casey (Mary); twin sister, Brenda Bruce (Phillip); and sister, Karen Tipton (Joe).
Lisa Ann McNeal
Horton
Lisa Ann McNeal, 50, of Horton, died May 10, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
A visitation was held Friday, May 13, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include her daughters, Jessica McNeal and Summer Smith (Michael); sons, Steven McNeal, Michael Wilson (Amber), James Dustin Wilson and Devin Ivey; sister, Christy Vernon (Jeff); brothers, Kevin Luther (Gina) and Jonathon Roberts (Becky); and seven grandchildren.
Mildred Taylor
Albertville
Mildred Taylor, 80, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Brashers Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Umphrey and Rev. Mike Williamson will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 before the service.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, George Taylor; children, Mike Taylor “Tiny,” Lonnie Taylor (Teresa) and Gwen Duckett; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Ganell Abernathy (Larry); and brother-in-law, Harry Isbell.
Roger Fetterolf
Boaz
Roger Fetterolf, 58, of Boaz, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Erlanger Medical Center.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Fetterolf; children, Jay Fetterolf (Chasity), Jonathon Lucas (Hannah), Jennifer Garrison (Dunkin), Greg Lucas (Lindsay), Adam Lucas (Amanda) and Brian Lucas (Melissa); 14 grandchildren; brother, Leroy Fetterolf, Jr.; and sisters, June Radel (Jerry), Barbara Arnold, Sarah Casner and Nancy Fetterolf.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
