The community is invited to a media day featuring Snead State’s 2022-23 softball team Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 10 a.m. at Lady Parsons Field on the Boaz campus. The event is free.
“The team will be introduced, and we will have the presentation of Mid-Atlantic championship rings and individual awards for the 2022 championship season,” said head coach Tracy Grindrod. “We invite Snead State alumni and the community to participate and celebrate with last year’s team and meet this year’s team.”
The media day begins with an exhibition game between the Birmingham Mustangs and the Vipers. The recognition and awards will be at noon followed by two exhibition games featuring the Lady Parsons.
At 1 p.m., Snead State will play against the Vipers, and at 3 p.m., the Lady Parsons will play against the Birmingham Mustangs.
