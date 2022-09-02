This is an opinion column.
The Reporter’s news editor, Daniel Taylor, was there on Aug. 26 to snap a photo of Guntersville head football coach Lance Reese receiving a plaque from Guntersville Superintendent of Education Dr. Jason Barnett following the 100th victory of his outstanding career. The Wildcats trounced Lawrence County 55-0 at Chorba-Lee Stadium to give Coach Reese his milestone win.
Lance becomes the winningest football coach in Guntersville history with his team’s next victory. He and Joe Chorba were tied with 100 wins each entering Friday night’s Class 5A, Region 7 opener against Crossville. The late Coach Chorba and his assistant coach, the late Percy Lee, are regarded as Wildcat legends, and it’s time for Coach Reese to be regarded the same way.
To my knowledge, Lance is the longest-serving staff member in the annals of GHS football. Then-head coach Phil Lazenby hired Lance as an assistant coach in 1991, and he’s never left. Overall, this is his 32nd season with the Wildcats. The loyalty exhibited by Coach Reese to one program is becoming rare these days.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, the Wildcats are No. 20 on Alabama’s all-time wins list with 628 victories since they started their program in 1914. Coach Reese has been involved in 234 victories during his time on the GHS staff, which is more than a third of the program’s total.
Lance was defensive coordinator for Guntersville’s 2006 Class 4A state championship squad, which finished 14-1. As the head coach, his 2014, 2015 and 2020 teams posted 10-0 records in the regular season. He’s guided the Wildcats to 11 state playoff berths and four region championships.
Coach Reese also had the opportunity to coach record-setting running back Jordan Bentley, one of Guntersville’s and Marshall County’s all-time greats. Jordan is the only player in Marshall County history to score more than 100 touchdowns, and he ranks ninth on the AHSAA career TD list.
Congratulations to Lance and all those who contributed — his family, his players, his assistant coaches and his training staff — to helping him achieve his milestone.
Roll Tide
Alabama kicks off its 2022 season by hosting Utah State tonight in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide enters its 16th year under head coach Nick Saban, who is 183-25 in Tuscaloosa and 274-67-1 overall.
Thursday night, I read this tweet by Chris Low, who is a writer for ESPN: “As @AlabamaFTBL gets set to open the season Saturday against Utah State, Nick Saban is 92-8 in his last 100 games, and in that stretch, has won three national championships, five SEC championships and compiled a 20-5 record against Top-10 foes. By any standard, simply incredible.”
An amazing stat to me is that Coach Saban has guided Alabama to 14 consecutive seasons of 10 wins or more in this super competitive era of college football. For sure, I hope he makes it 15 straight.
I grew up with the late Paul “Bear” Bryant leading the Crimson Tide, and he remains my favorite coach. He was a larger-than-life figure who I thought would coach forever when I was a 10-year-old boy.
The 2022 campaign marks the 40th anniversary of Coach Bryant’s final season. To commemorate the anniversary, the Bryant Museum is opening a new exhibit Saturday. For the first time, the iconic jacket worn by Coach Bryant at the 1982 Liberty Bowl will be on public display.
Alabama beat Illinois 21-15 in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29, 1982 for Coach Bryant’s 323rd and final win.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
