Marshall County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy laid to rest

Area law enforcement officers and first responders turned out Sunday to pay last respects to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. The celebration of life and memorial service was held at the Albertville City Schools Fine Arts Center.
The longtime law enforcement officer died Nov. 9 following a brief illness. His career spanned 24 years, beginning with a stint at the Scottsboro Police Department before transitioning to drug task force, child abuse and finally to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Each and every one of us has an appointed time to die,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.
“Search your heart. Do you know Jesus? Are you right with God?
“If your wear a badge, you cannot not be right with God.
“We lost a good one in Steve. (His family) will always be family to us.”
Several members of the law enforcement spoke about their memories of Guthrie, including Sims who spoke about Guthrie’s love of his birds.
“I don’t know how it happened, but he fell in love with two birds,” Sim said with a laugh. “And I heard about them just about every day.
“Elvira – also known as Vira – would not have anything to do with anyone in the house but Steve.
“At the end of the summer, he went to a conference and the bird somehow mysteriously died.
“Well, he got another bird named Sage. He trained it to fly around the house and come to him.”
Dep. Tamangi Lewis told of how Guthrie was a tough boss, but one that cared about his employees.
“He would chew you out,” Lewis said. “He would keep talking and chewing you out. I would sit there and be all red, and hot and sweating.
“But when he was done, he would change the subject. He proved you can have a supervisor who chews you out but is only doing it for your benefit. He cared about you.
“It always felt like he was trying us by fire. He loved us and molded a lot of us that way.”
The service ended with the Sheriff’s Office honor guard folded the American flag draped on his coffin and presented it to the family, and his end of watch was signed off by Sims.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve with Steve the past 24 years,” Sims said across the dispatch radio. “He served with honor, integrity and dedication. May he rest in peace.”
