Fans decked out in blue and gold lined the sidewalks of downtown Boaz on Monday night as ‘We Are the Champions’ blared out over the speakers, giving the Snead State baseball team a hero’s welcome and sendoff ahead of their trip to the Junior College World Series.
Being escorted through town by the Boaz Police, the Parsons were joined by players and coaches from the Boaz Little League, as well as the Miracle League from Sand Mountain Park, where the Parsons spent numerous days volunteering and giving back to the community.
“Thank you very much for all the support, this is absolutely awesome,” Head Coach Casey Underwood said to the crowd. “This will be something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives. We can’t thank you enough, for the whole community being able to come out here. Everybody that’s chipped in, helped donate, every little thing from feeding us to before we came down here, to feeding us all year, our announcers, the mayor, everybody. Thank you for everything that you’ve done.”
The night featured a performance from the Snead State Jazz Band, as well as appearances from former Parson players, local politicians, who donated to help cover the costs for both the baseball and softball teams, with the softball team already out in Yuma, Arizona.
Senator Clay Schofield presented two checks worth $5,000 each to both the baseball and softball teams, along with a message from Governor Kay Ivey, who told the Parsons to go out there and, “Give them an old fashioned Alabama whipping.”
Mayor David Dyer presented checks of $3,000 each to both teams, sharing how proud he was to be part of a community like Boaz that had come together so quickly to help support and cheer on the two Parson teams.
Jill Johnson, President of the Boaz Chamber of Commerce was on-hand, and after rattling off a long list of area businesses, noted that started Thursday they began accepting donations from them, and Monday night presented the school with a check for $25,600.
“We’d like to thank all the councilmen, and all the support you’ve given us,” Underwood added. “We couldn’t have had this day without Jill Johnson and Mr. Willis, they put this thing together with less than 24 hour notice and one-day setup. We can’t thank you enough, because us as Parsons, we love it. When these guys came to Snead they came here to build something and it’s in this entire community. And we appreciate y’all for taking the time to give these guys the celebration they deserve. Thank you very much.”
The Snead State baseball team now begins its journey out to Fort Collins, Colorado for the Division I JUCO World Sereis, which will feature 10 teams from around the country. The Parsons found out Tuesday afternoon they will be the No. 9 seed at the event, and are slated to face Wabash Valley in their opening game on Saturday.
The Snead State softball team, already out in Yuma, Arizona, was unable to attend Monday night’s ceremony, but found out over the weekend they will be facing Yavapai College (AZ) in their first game that took place Tuesday night. Tuesday’s game concluded after press time, and results will be posted to The Reporter’s website. With a win, the softball team would play again today at 5 p.m. local time, while a loss would drop them into an elimination game at 11 a.m. local time.
