ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Playoff hopes, seeding and region crowns are all at stake this week when area prep football teams take the field across Sand Mountain.
For Week 8 of AHSAA football, eight of The Reporter’s 10 area teams are scheduled to be back in action. Asbury (0-8, 0-5) and Crossville (0-8, 0-5) are open.
Albertville (1-6, 0-5) vs. James Clemens (2-6, 2-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Albertville Aggies’ Class 7A, Region 4 matchup against James Clemens on Friday night will mark just the third meeting between the schools. The Aggies lost both previous meetings, including in 2021 when James Clemens won 62-20.
The Aggies return home after a hard-fought 17-3 loss at Grissom last week and are looking to end a five-game losing streak.
James Clemens is coming off a 41-33 loss to region leader Austin.
Albertville has been outscored 277-82 this season, including 200-27 in region play.
Should the Aggies win, it would mark the second region victory and third win overall of head coach Chip English’s tenure. It would also be the Aggies’ first home win of the season.
Guntersville (6-1, 3-1) at Arab (7-1, 5-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
When the Guntersville Wildcats travel to Marshall County rival Arab on Friday, the Class 5A, Region 7 title will be on the line.
Friday night’s game marks the 94th meeting between the familiar foes.
Guntersville leads the all-time series 61-30-2. The Wildcats have won nine in a row against Arab, including last year’s meeting by a score of 29-21. The nine-game winning streak for Guntersville is tied for the second-longest streak in series history. Guntersville won 11 straight from 1950-1960, and then nine in a row from 1994-2002.
The last time Arab defeated Guntersville was Sept. 28, 2012, when the Knights won 14-0.
With a win, Arab would clinch the region championship outright and lock up a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs. A victory for Guntersville would create a three-way tie for first place, including Guntersville, Arab and Scottsboro.
Friday night’s matchup is the final region game for Arab. Guntersville ends region play against Sardis on Oct. 21. Scottsboro takes on Douglas this week and Crossville on Oct. 21.
The Knights enter the matchup 7-1 for the first time since 1993. The team’s only loss came at the hands of Class 6A Fort Payne (6-1).
Guntersville will be without their starting quarterback Antonio Spurgeon, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a foot injury in a 17-14 upset loss to Scottsboro two weeks ago.
Boaz (1-6, 1-3) at Sardis (3-4, 1-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The winner of Friday night’s Class 5A, Region 7 showdown between neighboring rivals Boaz and Sardis will keep their playoff hopes alive. The loser will be virtually eliminated from postseason contention.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from tough losses one week ago and put an end to multiple-game losing streaks.
Boaz enters the matchup on a three-game skid, fresh off of a 56-17 beating from Arab.
Sardis comes in losers of two in a row, including a 25-0 shutout at Scottsboro last week.
Meeting for the 71st time in history, Boaz leads the series 43-23-4. However, Sardis is 5-4 over the last nine meetings.
More recently, the Pirates have won the last three of four meetings, including a 28-0 shutout in 2021 and a 38-0 shutout in 2020.
The last Sardis victory against Boaz came in 2019 when the Lions won 31-28.
Boaz won 15 games in a row against Sardis over 20-year span from 1992-2012. The two schools didn’t play from 2004-2009.
With both teams currently tied for fifth place in the region standings, a win by either squad only keeps their playoff hopes alive.
Douglas (5-2, 2-2) vs. Scottsboro (4-3, 3-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Douglas will take on the Scottsboro Wildcats on Friday night for just the third time ever.
The Eagles are 0-2 all-time against Scottsboro with losses in 2017 (35-0) and 2016 (62-6).
Douglas enters the Class 5A, Region 7 matchup riding a three-game winning streak and outscoring opponents 140-43 over the stretch.
Scottsboro is riding a two-game winning streak, which included a major upset victory over region foe Guntersville 17-14, and a 25-0 win over region opponent Sardis.
Playoff positioning is on the line for both teams.
With a Douglas win, the Eagles become a virtual lock for the playoffs — which would mark a second straight appearance but only the fourth all-time — with a fighting chance at the No. 2 seed, should a few chips fall their way.
With a loss, the Eagles’ playoff hopes are still alive but would likely require a win over Boaz and/or a Sardis loss next week to clinch.
With a Scottsboro win, the Wildcats remain in contention for a top-2 seed in the playoffs, and maybe even a share of the region title.
Fyffe (7-0, 5-0) at Pisgah (6-1, 5-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Class 2A No. 1 Fyffe Red Devils will take on region foe Pisgah for the first time in 17 years Friday night.
Fyffe and Pisgah will face off for their 21st meeting all-time. Currently, Fyffe leads the series 16-13-1.
The Red Devils defeated Pisgah 42-8 in their last meeting in 2005. In 2004, Fyffe took down Pisgah 47-3.
Pisgah’s last win of the series came in 2003 when they downed the Red Devils 30-13.
Fyffe will look to continue its dominance as the team has outscored opponents 373-39 this season.
However, Pisgah is not to be overlooked.
Pisgah is tied atop the region standings with Fyffe.
The winner will be in the driver’s seat to lock up the Region 7 title and a No. 1 playoff seed.
A region title for Fyffe would mark the sixth straight championship for the program and the 25th in school history.
A win for Fyffe would also give Paul Benefield his 285th win as Fyffe’s head coach and his 330th all-time victory in 31 years of coaching.
Geraldine (5-2, 4-1) at Piedmont (5-2, 5-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Geraldine travels to Class 3A No. 3 Piedmont for a Region 6 showdown Friday night.
Piedmont currently sits atop the region standings, but the Bulldogs of Geraldine are No. 2 and nipping at their heels.
Friday’s matchup will mark just the sixth all-time meeting between the two schools and just the third regular season matchup.
Piedmont leads the series 5-0. In their last meeting, Geraldine lost 33-7 in the 2019 state playoffs. The last regular season meeting was also 2019, and Geraldine lost 35-14.
Piedmont has outscored Geraldine 158-40 in the series.
Geraldine enters the game with momentum, currently riding a two-game winning streak over region opponents Ohatchee and Westbrook Christian.
As Piedmont sits atop the region standings, a win would all but clinch the region title and No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.
With a loss, Geraldine would potentially end the week in a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed with Hokes Bluff and Sylvania. A head-to-head tiebreaker would put Geraldine at the No. 3 seed behind Sylvania and in front of Hokes Bluff.
However, a win would jump Geraldine to the top of the standings with a region crown in their sights.
West End (6-1, 3-1) at Cleveland (4-3, 3-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Home field advantage for the state playoffs is at stake Friday night when West End travels to Cleveland for a Class 2A, Region 6 contest.
Both teams are currently tied for second place in the region standings behind Southeastern. The winner will be in prime position to capture the No. 2 playoff seed and home field advantage for round one. The loser will drop to the No. 3 seed.
To lock up No. 2, West End will have to end a 10-game losing streak to Cleveland.
While West End leads the series 16-14, the Patriots are just 2-13 over the last 15 meetings, having lost the last 10 in a row.
Like the series in recent years, last season’s outcome was lopsided as Cleveland whipped West End 65-21.
The last win for the Patriots happened more than a decade ago when they downed Cleveland 12-6 in 2011.
A victory for West End would mark the first seven-win season for the Patriots since 2007.
West End last won more than seven games in 2001. The squad finished that season 10-2 overall; 9-1 in the regular season. The Patriots’ region championship season ended that year in the second round of the state playoffs.
