Law enforcement officers from agencies across Etowah County assembled Monday morning before daybreak to start a warrant sweep for more than 200 drug charges, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done one of these,” Horton said, “maybe two and a half years.” Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Commander Kevin Hassell thought it could have been longer, possibly three years.
In briefing four teams of officers before they set out, Hassell explained they had 201 warrants, and were ‘looking for about 135 bodies.” Some people sought face more than one criminal charge, he explained.
“Operation March Madness” would bring in 53 people arrested on warrants, the sheriff said, and some suspect will face additional charges as agents and officers confiscated various drugs and paraphernalia, including scales – only one sign of the continuing drug availability in the area.
This operation came on the heels of one of the largest drug seizures in Etowah County, made after the DEU executed a search warrant at a camper in the west side of the county, just outside the Attalla City limits March 9, Horton said.
Agents seized just more than 22 pounds of methamphetamine, Hydrocodone pills, Oxycodone pills, Diazepam pills, marijuana and heroin, $20,645 in U.S. currency, and one handgun.
Lindsey Michelle Hampton, 39, of Hokes Bluff, faces two drug trafficking charges (methamphetamine), one count of trafficking opium (Hydrocodone), one count of trafficking opium (Oxycodone), one count of unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree.
According to the sheriff’s office, the search came after a lengthy investigation, with agents receiving information that the suspect was trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from a residence in the Hokes Bluff area.
Using different resources, Horton said, agents got the search warrant for a location on the opposite side of the county – at a location they also suspected drugs were being moved.
Hampton was jailed on $2,010,000 bond, after the arrest by the DEU, ECSO, Gadsden police, the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
Agents from the DEU, a combined force with officers from across the county, and assisting officers from Altoona, Attalla, Rainbow City, Gadsden, Glencoe, Southside, the Etowah County District Attorney’s office, the U.S. Marshals and the F.B.I. fanned out in four teams Monday for the roundup.
In organizing the operation before teams broke down to head to the west and east sides of the county, and the west and east sides of Gadsden, Hassell emphasized staying safe. Dr. Thomas Page, who heads the tactical medical team and medics were on hand, should their response be needed.
"The teamwork that was displayed on Monday was exceptional,” Horton said. “Teamwork and communication are essential for successful operations and we are fortunate to have both. I also want to thank the citizens of this county for all the tips you submit us because tips play a vital role in our success."
