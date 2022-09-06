With the November midterm elections fast approaching, The Reporter reached out to the two candidates running for Alabama House District 26 with questions related to their campaigns and current political issues. Ben Alford is running as a Democrat, and Brock Colvin is running as a Republican. What follows are the questions and the candidate’s answers.
How is your campaign going so far?
Alford: I am thrilled with the support of the community and good people from across the state of Alabama who understand how important strong, compassionate leadership is to the success of our campaign and for the success of the state of Alabama. People from both parties have supported us with their money, their encouragement, and locations for our campaign signs. I have had the opportunity to visit with community leaders, business and industry leaders and leaders of our school systems to understand their contributions to our District and ways that together we can help make our District a better place to live, work and raise families.
Colvin: Campaigning across District 26 has been the greatest experience of my lifetime. I have truly enjoyed meeting the residents of District 26, listening to their concerns, and learning how I can best serve the wonderful people who call Marshall County home.
How do you feel about filling the shoes of Rep. Kerry Rich, who served D26 for over 20 years?
Alford: Kerry Rich, as well as his predecessor, Frank McDaniel both served District 26 and Alabama for over 20 years each. It is both an honor and a challenge to follow them. I look forward to the opportunity.
Colvin: Representative Rich has a lifetime of experience in public service, and I am grateful for his service to our area. While I will have some big shoes to fill (literally), I look forward to having the opportunity to serve as the next Representative for District 26.
What makes you the best option to represent District 26?
Alford: The relationship I have with our citizens as a pastor in our community as well as my roots in the district going back to the 1880’s gives me a unique perspective on our past, present, and what the future might hold. The experience I have as a teacher, pastor and administrator. Teaching in vocational schools under the auspices of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, leading churches with over 1,000 members and budgets of over one million dollars, as well as organizing youth programs for the Boy Scouts of America for 10 years in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida allows me an appreciation of all our citizens and a special knowledge of the natural beauty and resources of our district and state which I am dedicated to sustaining.
Colvin: I am the only Christian Conservative in this race. I grew up in this District, I work in this District, and I will raise my own family in this District. I believe my Conservative Christian values align with those of the fine citizens in District 26, and I hope to have the opportunity to serve them in this role.
What do you see as the main issues affecting D26 as well as the state of Alabama?
Alford: Education excellence which includes vocational preparation for good jobs in current and future local industries; better teacher salaries and benefits; fair taxes for all Alabamians; affordable healthcare and affordable housing.
Colvin: Workforce development and rural broadband are two of the biggest issues facing our community and our state. The state must continue to make investments to improve our labor market after the devastating effects of the pandemic. We must also continue investing in broadband expansion for those who do not have access to high speed internet. Both of these issues will be priorities of mine in the legislature.
What will be your first priority when you take office?
Alford: Building better relations between the two parties, recognizing that working together we are stronger, can learn from each other and build a better Alabama for all our citizens.
Colvin: As I mentioned before, the State of Alabama must prioritize workforce development and rural broadband expansion. With expanded broadband services and a more skilled workforce, we will be able to recruit new businesses and expand existing industries right here in Marshall County.
Where do you stand on some of the cultural issues that are being debated around the country as well as Alabama, such as:
Abortion?
Alford: I believe that pregnancy and childbirth are decisions every person should have the right to make on their own. My wife and I chose to have children and, sadly, could only have one child. As a pastor, I have sat with people who have struggled with this decision and I have learned that as much as I believe in life, that I cannot walk in the physical, spiritual, financial, or emotional shoes of people face such an important decision. Thus, I believe that the woman and her partner if he is available, and her physician should make that important personal decision. I do not believe government, on any level, should be involved in abortion other than to ensure that it is legal, safe and rare.
Colvin: I am proud to be pro-life and will always fight to defend the lives of those children who are unable to fight for themselves. We must also work to streamline the adoption process in Alabama and help single mothers in need. I look forward to working diligently on these issues.
School choice?
Alford: I believe that all parents have a right to choose the best education for their children, public, private or homeschool. I also believe that tax money for education should only be used for public supported schools. My son attended both private and public schools. We gladly paid the cost of his private schools because that was our choice. We also gladly paid taxes during that time that supported public education, because as citizens of a community, we know that all children deserve the best education possible, and we all have a responsibility to make sure this happens.
Colvin: Parents need to have more control in their children’s education. A zip code should not be the only deciding factor on where a child goes to school. We have to decentralize education and keep control with parents on the local level.
Gender issues with children/sports?
Alford: Issues involving Transgender, Non-binary, and Gender-fluid people are new to most of us. Because of this, I believe that health and medical issues need to be the responsibility of individuals, their parents, physicians, mental health professionals, and, if they have them, spiritual leaders. As a Christian pastor, I have former congregants and friends who are “Gender-fluid”. I have never met anyone who has made these life-altering decisions to improve their athletic opportunities. Furthermore, it should be a compassionate goal of all to be inclusive in all areas as we grow and learn to understand and appreciate our differences.
Colvin: Men should play men’s sports. Women should play women’s sports. Period.
State lottery and casinos?
Alford: I believe both should be legal. Gambling, both legal and illegal exists in Alabama and all of us have friends who travel to Georgia and Tennessee to buy their lottery tickets. I believe that we should give the citizens a right to vote on both issues, in separate bills, and if passed, make sure that the tax money goes to benefit better education and other important needs in the state.
Colvin: I am not a huge advocate of gambling expansion in Alabama. I do not believe our society, nor our economy, will benefit from gambling expansion, specifically with regards to casino expansion. I hope to see the casinos and lottery split into separate bills, because they are two different issues. I would not be against a standalone lottery budgeted and regulated the right way, but the devil is in the details. The specific legislation will determine how I vote for a standalone lottery.
