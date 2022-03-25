This is a faith opinion column.
It was thrown on him.
Elisha wasn’t “anointed” by Elijah as the Lord had said. No, a mantle was thrown on him, and the thrower had kept walking. He didn’t stay and chat and explain what this meant or what steps Elisha should take next. He didn’t talk about all that the Lord had shown him, and he didn’t spend time getting to know Elisha.
Elijah threw his mantle—and Elisha received it.
Have you ever found yourself in uncharted waters—circumstances and challenges for which you don’t have a reference point to base your decisions? Has a mantle ever been thrown on you, leaving you standing there…certain you are called, but uncertain of what to do next?
Let’s take a look at what Elisha chose to do next and glean some wisdom from this man who would become a distinguished prophet in Israel…
1. He ran after Elijah, professing his desire to say his goodbyes before following him. 2. He used his yoke of oxen and plowing equipment to prepare a meal for the people he was leaving behind to go serve.
3. Finally, he became Elijah’s servant until the day Elijah was taken from him in a whirlwind. In a nutshell, he surrendered…and he served.
If you find yourself holding a mantle that didn’t come with directions, I encourage you today to surrender and serve. Do what you can to leave behind the past that defined who you were before the Lord called you. Align yourself with people who are walking in the direction you are being led.
Learn what you can…do what you learn.
A mantle was thrown on him. Then after time spent serving the man who threw it, a mantle fell to him. Had he not positioned himself in preparation through serving, he may not have been there when it fell from Elijah.
May each choice you make in surrender to the Lord be another step in positioning you where He has called you to be. Keep going. Keep looking up, friend.
It is great to have a mantle thrown on you, but it is amazing to move forward until you are able to walk in it.
