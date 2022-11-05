Steve Guthrie needs a miracle, and his family and community are rallying around him in hopes to make it happen.
Guthrie, the chief deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, fell ill with stomach pains Oct. 22 and was admitted to Marshall Medical Center South. By Oct. 24, his health took a sharp decline, and he was transported from MMCS to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in the ICU in critical condition. His wife, Tammy, and daughter, Taylor, have been by his side throughout.
Several area businesses turned their signs and billboards into messages of hope.
Simple “Pray For Steve” signs popped up across Marshall County Thursday.
“We know how much Steve’s done for our community and we needed as many prayers as humanly possible,” said Tony Starr Etheridge, Guthrie’s sister-in-law. “We need the power of prayer and a miracle right now.”
Hardee's, Jefferson’s, ReMax Realty, TitleMax, Beef O’Brady’s, South Town Realty, Lee’s Trading Post, Wendy’s and others put up the signs moving Etheridge and other family members to tears.
“Steve would do for anyone, and we love him dearly,” she said. “The amount of lives Steve has impacted is remarkable. I just feel we need to county and all his friends to come together somehow for him. He needs it more now than ever.
“We need our almighty God to give us a miracle right now.”
Additionally, Blessed Hope Church will start a healing prayer service Sunday at 11:15 a.m. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook on the Healing Prayer Service for Steve Guthrie page.
“We are claiming healing in the name of Jesus Christ,” said event coordinator Troy Blair. “The spirit realm needs to know that Steve’s time and work on Earth is not finished.”
Guthrie is active in the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18 in Marshall County. He also helps coordinate Citizens Firearms Academy through the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. He is also a coordinator for the annual Shop With A Cop event. During the daylong event, area students in need are paired with a law enforcement officer for breakfast, a police car parade to Walmart in Guntersville complete with lights and sirens and shopping for Christmas presents. Once shopping is complete, the children take another ride back into Guntersville for lunch and reunification with family.
Andy Ray, a Marshall County Maintenance Department employee, spoke at a Celebrate Recovery banquet Thursday night, asking everyone in attendance to pray for Guthrie.
“Steve is in a battle for his life,” Ray said. “He’s just a great guy. Because of him, I can go to work every day and not feel like I’m working. I see this great guy every morning and we enjoy life.
“His illness started small, and his health took a turn that can’t be explained. But guess what? We have the love of God. We can’t explain that either, but we know we have his love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.