Several area schools will go to virtual learning Friday, March 3, due to possible severe weather predicted for the region.
Local schools having E-Learning Days Friday include:
• Albertville City Schools
• Boaz City Schools
• Arab City Schools
• DeKalb County Schools
Watch The Reporter's website and Facebook pages for updates of additional schools' plans as they become available.
