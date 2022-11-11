The Albertville varsity boys basketball team tipped off its 2022-23 season Tuesday night by rallying for a thrilling 52-48 triumph over Gadsden City, which reclassified from 7A to 6A this year.
Trailing 38-33 after three quarters, the host Aggies seized the momentum on the strength of an 8-0 run over the first 2:30 of the fourth period.
Albertville tied it 38-38 on a pair of free throws by Jon Wesley Seay following a technical foul against the Titans with 5:57 remaining. AHS then worked the ball around to Conner Lowery in the right corner, who buried a 3-pointer giving the Aggies a 41-38 lead with 5:44 left.
The Titans responded with a 9-2 run, building a 47-43 advantage with 2:30 on the clock.
Seay swished a 3 from the left corner, cutting it to 47-46 with 2:14 to go. The Aggies missed a pair of free throws at the 1:40 mark, and the Titans rebounded and drained the clock to 45.4 seconds, when they missed the front end of a one-and-one.
The ball sailed out of bounds on the battle for the rebound, and the officials called a jump ball. The possession arrow favored the Titans, but they turned it over on the inbounds pass with 42.4 seconds remaining.
The Aggies quickly passed the ball to Seay, who spotted up in the right corner and drained another 3, putting them ahead 49-47 with 40 seconds left.
The Titans’ Qwon Bridges hit the second of two free throws, trimming it to 49-48. Isaac Henderson’s free throw gave AHS a 50-48 edge with 21.1 seconds to go.
Following a timeout, the Titans missed a long 3 and Albertville’s Cooper Colvin rebounded. The Titans fouled Colvin, and he sealed the victory by knocking down two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining.
In the first quarter, the Titans built an 8-2 lead before the Aggies rallied. Colvin scored the last five points of the quarter, sending AHS to an 11-10 lead at the break.
Gadsden City started the second period with a 9-0 run, including a 3-point play by Jakobi Sharp and a trey by John Hiller Roberts, to leap in front 19-11. The Titans enjoyed a 23-16 margin at the half.
Gadsden City led by as many as nine during the third quarter before AHS rallied, cutting it to three points on two occasions.
Seay netted game-highs with 20 points and four treys. Colvin finished with nine points, hitting 5-of-5 free throws. Lowery scored eight and Sam Barclift seven.
Yancey tossed in three, Hunter Smith and Tillman Plunkett both two and Henderson one.
Bridges topped Gadsden City with 16 points. Sharp tossed in 13 and James McFadden contributed eight.
“A little note about our great turnout from the Albertville students,” new Aggie assistant coach Alex Mastin said.
“We did a benefit night where high school students could bring two canned food items and get in the game at no charge. We will get to donate 250 canned food items to Lifepoint Church Food Bank. Pretty special going into Thanksgiving.”
