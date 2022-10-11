BOAZ, Ala. —Second Baptist Church of Boaz will celebrate its 75th year in ministry this weekend.
The church, located at 307 McVille Rd. in Boaz, plans to hold a special service Sunday, Oct. 16, beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will be singing, various speakers and a “journey through time” with pictures. Lunch will follow at noon.
"We’ve been up and down in attendance over the years,” said longtime member Cathei Echols. “We’ve been through a lot. But for me, this place has always been like home. A place where I can go to find peace and feel God’s presence.”
The church was initially formed by charter members in 1947 underneath a brush arbor located on the property Joe Kilpatrick, according to Echols.
The church held its first services in a small structure built on the lot where the church sets today, she said. The first pastor was F.C. Floyd.
It wasn’t until the 1950s that the church seen today was constructed.
The church’s auditorium was built in 1956 and later remodeled in 1992 when Bro. Kenneth Windsor was pastor.
More than 15 men have pastored the church over its 75-year history.
Rev. John Robles, of Arab, has served as pastor of the church for about eight years now, Echols said.
Currently, Echols said, there are between 20 and 30 people who regularly attend services in-person each Sunday. Unfortunately, like many other churches, COVID hurt the church’s attendance and they are still rebounding, she said.
Echols and her husband, Gene, who live just a block away from the church, are among the longest-active members of the church. She said they have been members since the early 1970s.
Echols is a Boaz native, but said she moved away to work as a school teacher in Sylacauga before moving back to the area in the early ‘70s and joined the church.
“We’ve had so many wonderful people be a part of this church over the years and shared many wonderful experiences,” Echols said. “I don’t know how many we’ve had saved over the years, but there’s been so many, and that’s the most important thing.”
