This article is an opinion.
Once upon a time, there were three children who had been very good all year and were eagerly anticipating the toys and gifts that Santa was sure to bring them for Christmas. Their mother, however, was worried sick that her babies might wake up on Dec. 25 to nothing under the tree.
The merry holiday of 1996 was anything but joyous for me. I was recovering from major surgery and having some complications. Shortly afterwards, my husband had an accident that required a very serious operation and kept him bedridden for an extended time. With three kids and both of us out of work, we were struggling. Our savings account was depleted and it took every penny of the unemployment checks just to keep the lights on and food on the table. I knew my parents would get my children a small gift for Christmas, but my father was a disabled veteran so I knew their funds were limited as well.
The first week of December, I heard an advertisement on the radio about something new in Marshall County called the Christmas Coalition. I took out a paper and pencil and quickly scribbled down the details. I had never asked for charity before, but felt that I had no other choice. I would do anything for my kids, especially at Christmas. So, without telling a soul, I called the phone number and spoke with a very kind lady. I told her about our situation, gave her the required information and then she explained how they could help. She asked for the clothing and shoe sizes for my children and then inquired if they had any wishes on their Santa list. I told her anything would be most appreciated.
I wasn’t expecting much and wanted to prepare for the worse, so I decided to talk to my three children about the fact their Christmas might be different that year. I told them that Santa had been sick over the past couple months and that he might not be able to bring them much. I was expecting tears and tantrums, but instead they each hugged me and said they were just happy that their dad and I were feeling a little better.
The day before Christmas Eve, I was thrilled when the lady at the Christmas Coalition called and said they had some donations for us. I asked if my parents could pick them up since I was still homebound and she gave me the address.
Late that night, after the kids were asleep, my dad brought over the gifts he had picked up. I met him on the back porch and gasped when I saw him unloading three, brand new shiny bicycles and several large bags. I opened the first one to discover a beautiful baby doll and a set of little plastic dishes for Katie. There were remote control cars and trucks for Josh and Jake and even a nice leather football each. I was shaking I was so happy!
Then I opened the last two bags that were so full they were bulging almost to the point of splitting open. Inside were jackets, socks, pajamas, sweat pants, hooded sweatshirts and tennis shoes…all in BLUE and ORANGE and sporting the AUBURN logo! My heart sank and Daddy just stood there shaking his head and laughing. You see, our family bled crimson and white…we were full blooded, Bear Bryant loving, Alabama fans…all of us!
“What am I going to do?” I asked. I just knew he would tell me to drop the bags off at the nearest Goodwill…but not my daddy. He said, “Well, I’ve learned that God always gives us what we need…even though it may not be what we want.” I tried to interrupt him, but he wasn’t having it. He reminded me that my children needed a good winter coat, warm pajamas and socks and they needed clothing and shoes for school. While it wasn’t the colors we would have chosen, some generous person had fulfilled all of those needs. I bowed my head and realized Daddy was right… as always.
On Christmas morning, the kids were beyond excited about their gifts under the tree. They were thrilled over the bicycles and toys and were just as happy about all the new clothing. They were too young to be disappointed at the colors and team imprint. They were just grateful that Santa had gotten over his illness and brought them so many presents that year.
I made a big deal about how much I liked their new clothes and how great the blue and orange looked on them. They went back to school in January wearing them proudly. Years later, I told them the story about that Christmas of 1996. They were grateful for the help our family received and said it made them even more devoted to the Auburn team.
The three of them continue to be loyal tiger fans today so the Iron Bowl is quite a party for us every year. My “Roll Tide’s” clash with their “War Eagle” chants but we all enjoy the rivalry. My three-year-old grandson got confused last month and ran through the house cheering “Roll Eagle”…and that’s just fine with me. Because seeing my kids with their Auburn jerseys on will forever remind me that God provides our needs…and that’s what Christmas is all about…isn’t it?
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
