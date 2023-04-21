The Boaz City Board of Education approved Jordan McCarver as Boaz High School’s new varsity girls basketball coach during its April board meeting Thursday night.
McCarver succeeds Brian Hinton, who retired from coaching but will remain a teacher at BHS.
McCarver began her high school basketball career at Section High School, where she was the starting point guard as a sophomore when the Lions won the 2012 Class 2A State championship.
Following her sophomore season, she transferred to Skyline High School when her father, Ronnie, was named the boys and girls head basketball coach at the school.
During her time at Skyline, she was a first team Class 1A All-State selection after averag-ing 19.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She was also named the 2014 Jackson County girls basketball co-most valuable player and was selected to the 1A All-Northeast Regional, All-Jackson County, and 1A All-Area 11 Tournament teams.
McCarver is believed to be the school’s first player at the time to be named first team All-State.
McCarver signed with Snead State following high school graduation. She played at Snead State under head coach Jarrod Plummer, where she started all 33 games for the Parsons.
McCarver then transferred to Shorter University, where she continued her playing career. She graduated from UAH with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in physical education. During her time at UAH, she served as a graduate assistant for the women’s basketball team.
Upon graduation, she began teaching and coaching at Skyline. She currently serves as the head coach for the junior high and junior varsity teams as well as the girls varsity assistant coach, and she was part of the 2021 State championship team.
She is engaged to Jordan Bowling and together they have a 7-month-old son, Carver Jordan.
